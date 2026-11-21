Working group set up to review Schengen visa procedures for Turkish citizens

ANKARA

Türkiye and the European Union have established a dedicated working group of Schengen diplomatic missions in Türkiye to review visa procedures and address bottlenecks facing Turkish applicants, as Ankara steps up efforts to ease travel access to the bloc.

The move followed a Nov. 18 meeting of the Local Schengen Cooperation (LSC) group in Ankara that brought together Schengen diplomatic missions and the EU Delegation. For the first time, Turkish Foreign Ministry and European Commission officials also took part, according to diplomatic sources cited by Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

Türkiye reiterated its expectation that visa procedures be improved, citing the high level of integration between Ankara and the EU in various fields. While completing the EU-Türkiye Visa Liberalization Dialogue and securing visa-free travel for Turkish citizens remain Ankara’s primary objectives, officials said efforts to ease the application process would continue in the meantime.

The Turkish side raised several issues, including difficulties securing appointments, lengthy processing times, excessive documentation requirements and the need to simplify procedures for applicants with previous Schengen visa histories.

Ankara also called for wider implementation of the EU’s graduated visa system, known as the cascade regime, which allows eligible Turkish citizens with a history of lawful travel to obtain progressively longer multiple-entry visas.

The EU introduced more favorable cascade rules for Turkish nationals in July 2025, allowing eligible applicants to progress from shorter visas to one-year, three-year and eventually five-year multiple-entry visas. However, the arrangement excludes professional truck drivers.

Türkiye also stressed the need to ensure uninterrupted access to the Schengen area for Turkish truck drivers, warning that restrictions on their length of stay were disrupting road transport and trade with the EU. Under the existing short-stay framework, travelers are generally limited to 90 days within any 180-day period, creating particular difficulties for drivers who regularly cross European borders for work.

The Foreign Ministry also underscored the ongoing struggle Turkish citizens face in securing visa appointments. Officials noted that these backlogs have opened the door for unauthorized intermediaries to charge applicants for booking slots.

Meanwhile, problems involving Turkish students admitted to European universities have declined considerably compared with the previous two years, following diplomatic initiatives by Ankara. Officials said the Foreign Ministry had received only a limited number of individual complaints concerning student visa applications in 2026, adding that efforts to resolve the remaining cases were continuing.

The latest European Commission figures underline the scale of demand. Turkish citizens submitted 1. 2 million Schengen visa applications in 2025, making Türkiye the bloc’s second-largest source of applications after China. Schengen consulates issued more than 1 million visas to applicants in Türkiye, while the refusal rate stood at 14.6 percent.