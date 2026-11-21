Türkiye to submit visa liberalization draft to parliament

ANKARA

Türkiye plans to submit draft measures addressing the six remaining requirements for EU visa liberalization to parliament after budget debates, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

“We are nearing completion of the final draft,” Fidan told parliament’s Planning and Budget Commission on Nov. 19 during discussions on his ministry’s 2027 budget.

He said completing the visa liberalization dialogue with the European Union was the lasting solution to Turkish citizens’ visa difficulties.

Türkiye has met 66 of the 72 benchmarks under the dialogue, launched on Dec. 16, 2013.

The process aims to allow Turkish citizens holding biometric passports to make short visits to the Schengen area without a visa.

The remaining requirements include aligning anti-terrorism and personal data protection laws with European standards and concluding an agreement allowing personal data exchanges with Europol.

They also cover implementation of recommendations by the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body GRECO, judicial cooperation in criminal matters with all EU member states and full implementation of the Türkiye-EU readmission agreement.

The European Commission would need to confirm that the outstanding requirements had been met.

Visa-free travel would also require approval from the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, which represents member states.

Separately, Fidan met European Commission Executive Vice President for Cohesion and Reforms Raffaele Fitto in Ankara on Nov. 20.

According to Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan said modernizing the customs union would serve both sides’ economic interests and should not be linked to the Cyprus dispute.

He also said the Greek Cypriot administration should not be allowed to hold Türkiye-EU relations hostage.