Istanbul summit examines Turkish football’s finances

ISTANBUL

European football officials highlighted Turkish clubs’ commercial potential and the need for financial sustainability at a summit in Istanbul on Nov. 17.

Organized by the Turkish Union of Clubs Foundation, the meeting brought together club executives and representatives of European leagues to discuss league management, digital broadcasting and revenue growth.

Hugo Hamon, senior head of strategic financial affairs at European Football Clubs (EFC), said Turkish clubs ranked seventh in Europe by revenue, citing an estimated 878 million euros for the 2024–25 season.

“Türkiye is a major market with strong brands and an exceptional fan community,” he said.

Hamon said this fan base offered considerable potential to increase matchday income, adding that a sustainable financial structure was essential to Turkish football’s prospects.

The foundation’s secretary-general, Çağrı İlk, said Turkish football needed a long-term approach and should draw on successful practices abroad to become more competitive.

The summit also covered global branding and changes to the laws of the game.

Marcin Animucki, CEO of Poland’s top-flight league, Ekstraklasa, discussed league management, sponsorship, marketing and broadcasting rights.

He emphasized efforts to attract younger generations to stadiums, saying rising attendance was helping increase revenues.

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek, Fenerbahçe football director Oğuz Çetin and Göztepe honorary president Mehmet Sepil were among the Turkish club representatives attending.