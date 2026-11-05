Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahce's English forward #11 Mason Greenwood (R) celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the UEFA Champions League, league phase, Matchday 4, football match between Fenerbahce and Liverpool at Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi Stadium in Istanbul on November 4, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Fenerbahçe secured a stunning 3-2 Champions League win over Liverpool on Nov. 4 night, overcoming recent domestic struggles to deliver a historic performance before a raucous home crowd.

Liverpool twice blew the lead against Fenerbahçe before losing for the first time in this season’s Champions League.

Trey Nyoni and Alexander Isak gave the Merseyside club the lead in each half, with former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood and Archie Brown leveling for Fenerbahçe on each occasion.

Vedat Muriqi struck the winner in the 89th minute.

Fenerbahçe interim coach Dirk Kuyt, a former Liverpool forward, highlighted the team’s resilience and unity after the final whistle.

“It was a very special night. We have been through difficult times,” Kuyt said. “We tried to stay together and be united. We wanted to keep believing. We achieved a miracle.”

For a squad that has faced intense scrutiny from supporters and media in recent weeks, the landmark victory served as a definitive statement.

“Not many people expected us to win,” Kuyt said. “This victory wasn’t luck. We deserved it. If we can always show this energy in Kadıköy, this club can win anywhere and always continue to play at the top.”

Fenerbahçe will look to carry the momentum from the victory into this weekend’s Süper Lig fixture under newly-appointed coach Emre Belözoğlu.

Also in the Champions League, Italian outfit Como equaled the record for the biggest winning margin in the modern Champions League with a stunning 9-1 victory away to Lens.

Greek international striker Anastasios Douvikas led the way with a hat-trick as the Serie A side, coached by Cesc Fabregas, claimed a third win in four games in this season’s league phase.

Only two teams had previously won a game by a margin of eight goals since the launch of the modern Champions League in 1992.