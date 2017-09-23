World

Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman
Hamas official insists Gaza ceasefire must be permanent
Staff 'posed' as patients during Australian minister's clinic tour

When an Australian state health minister toured an urgent care clinic, she saw how busy staff treated patients in crisis, one rushed in by ambulance, another lying injured on a trolley.
Rains shutter Saudi schools, flood roads
UK confirms first migrants held for Rwanda deportation flights

The U.K. government confirmed Wednesday it has detained an unspecified number of migrants in recent days who are set to be deported to Rwanda in July under its controversial new policy.
Blinken tells Netanyahu US still opposes Rafah operation

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated U.S. opposition to an Israeli assault on the crowded Gaza city of Rafah in talks Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vowed to press ahead, a U.S. official said.
Israeli PM under pressure over feared ICC arrest warrant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under grave pressure over possible arrest warrants for him and other senior Israeli officials by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Israel’s offensives in the Gaza war.
Georgia condemned after police crackdown on protesters
Raid at Mexican embassy 'exceptional', top UN court told
Ukraine says hit Russian oil refinery south of Moscow
At least 24 people killed in south China road collapse
North Koreans in China vanish as border reopens
Under stress of war, gambling grips Ukrainian soldiers
S Korea discussing participation in AUKUS tech pact: defense minister

South Korea's defense minister on Wednesday said his country was actively discussing participation in a landmark defense technology pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Police arrest Columbia students, clear occupied building in campus unrest

Dozens of helmeted police flooded Columbia University's campus in the heart of New York City on Tuesday to evict a building occupied by pro-Palestinian student protesters and detain demonstrators.
Top UN court throws out Nicaragua's Gaza 'genocide' request

The U.N.'s top court Tuesday threw out Nicaragua's request for emergency measures against German military supplies to Israel, saying "circumstances were not such" to accuse Germany of violating a genocide convention.

Israel to enter Rafah 'with or without' Gaza truce: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the Israeli military will launch a ground offensive in Rafah "with or without" a truce with Hamas in Gaza.
G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

G7 energy and climate ministers agreed a timeframe Tuesday for phasing out coal-fired power plants, setting a goal in the mid-2030s, in a move hailed as significant by some environmentalists but described as "too late" by others.
Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

Indonesia's remote Mount Ruang volcano erupted several times on Tuesday, authorities said, issuing the highest level of alert and ordering thousands of people to evacuate due to the threat of a tsunami from debris sliding into the sea.
Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

A gunman stormed a mosque in western Afghanistan and killed six people, a government spokesman said yesterday, with local residents claiming the minority Shiite community had been targeted.
Iraqi troops redeployed to Turkish border after decades

Iraqi border security forces have begun duty in the country’s Zakho region as Baghdad established two new military bases in the area threatened by the PKK for the first time in 33 years.
Philippine, Chinese vessels in face-off

The Philippines said the China Coast Guard used water cannon on two of its vessels on Tuesday, causing damage to one of them, during a patrol near a reef off the Southeast Asian country.
Spain PM Sanchez walks back from resignation threat

Spain's Pedro Sanchez said Monday he would stay on as prime minister after threatening to stand down over what he denounced as a campaign of political harassment by the right.
Columbia suspends students after call to end Gaza camp unheeded

Columbia University, the epicenter of pro-Palestinian protests that have upended college campuses across the United States, began suspending student demonstrators on Monday after they defied an ultimatum to disperse.
Ecuador embassy raid crossed line, top UN court told

Ecuador's early April raid on Mexico's embassy to seize a former top Ecuadoran official crossed a line and set a dangerous precedent for global diplomatic relations, the U.N.'s top court heard on Tuesday.
