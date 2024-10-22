Venezuela arrests former oil minister accused of US links

Venezuela arrests former oil minister accused of US links

CARACAS
Venezuela arrests former oil minister accused of US links

Venezuelan authorities have arrested a former oil minister accused of links to a firm controlled by U.S. intelligence services, the public prosecutor's office has announced. 

Pedro Tellechea, who served as petroleum minister and head of state oil company PDVSA until August, was detained on Oct. 20 along with "his closest collaborators," Attorney General Tarek William Saab said in a statement.

They face accusations including "the delivery" of PDVSA's automated control system "to a company controlled by the U.S. intelligence services," it said, without naming the other detainees.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro tapped Tellechea, an army colonel, to be oil minister in March 2023 after his predecessor Tareck El Aissami resigned over an anti-corruption crackdown.

El Aissami and dozens of others were later arrested as part of a probe into an alleged multi-million dollar crypto fraud at PDVSA.

Tellechea, a mechanical engineer by training, stepped down in August to become industry minister.

On Oct. 18, Maduro replaced him in that post with his ally Alex Saab, the Colombian businessman released by the United States in December as part of a prisoner swap.

Tellechea said on social media that he had resigned as industry minister due to "health problems that require my immediate attention."

Venezuela's oil sector is regularly hit by scandals.

Rafael Ramirez, who was oil minister from 2002 to 2014, is a fugitive in Italy.

Venezuela ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

    CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

  2. Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

    Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

  3. Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

    Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

  4. Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

    Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

  5. Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

    Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months
Recommended
Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG
Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy
Two killed as Haiti gangs attack in capital

Two killed as Haiti gangs attack in capital
China kicks off live firing exercise in Taiwan Strait

China kicks off live firing exercise in Taiwan Strait
Harris woos on-the-fence Republicans

Harris woos on-the-fence Republicans
Russian attacks kill 5, including child, in east Ukraine

Russian attacks kill 5, including child, in east Ukraine
Putin seeks to rival West with BRICS summit

Putin seeks to rival West with BRICS summit
WORLD Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party in the long-awaited Iraqi Kurdish parliamentary election, securing 809,197 votes, according to preliminary results released by Iraq's electoral commission.
ECONOMY Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

The investment volume in the Turkish startup ecosystem amounted to $754 million in the first nine months of 2024, according to a report by StartupCentrum.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿