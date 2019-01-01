Economy

ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output climbs in January

Turkey's industrial output climbs in January
ECONOMY Total economic turnover surges in January

Total economic turnover surges in January
Turkish firm makes vending machine for face masks

Turkish firm makes vending machine for face masks

As the coronavirus outbreak worsens around the world, a Turkish company has made a vending machine to dispense protective face masks and disinfectants in public places.
ECONOMY Wall Street marks its worst day in 33 years

Wall Street marks its worst day in 33 years
ECONOMY Central Bank injects $4.6 bln into market

Central Bank injects $4.6 bln into market

The Turkish Central Bank (TCMB) injected 29 billion Turkish Liras (nearly $4.61 billion) into the domestic market at a one-week repo auction on March 13, with bids amounting to 62.25 billion liras.

ECONOMY Retail sales volume up 9.6 percent in January

Retail sales volume up 9.6 percent in January

Turkey's calendar-adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices rose 9.6 percent year-on-year in January, the country's statistical authority announced on March 13.
ECONOMY Treasury borrows $1.4 bln from domestic markets

Treasury borrows $1.4 bln from domestic markets

Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 12 issued Euro-dominated government debt securities and lease certificates to borrow €1.26 billion ($1.41 billion) from domestic markets.
People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear ECONOMY

People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear
Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report ECONOMY

Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report
Current account gap at $1.8 bln in January ECONOMY

Current account gap at $1.8 bln in January
Cappadocia balloons attract over 2 mln tourists ECONOMY

Cappadocia balloons attract over 2 mln tourists
Turkish firm exhibits $41,000 ceramic kitchen ECONOMY

Turkish firm exhibits $41,000 ceramic kitchen
Turkey breaks export record while world economy shrinks ECONOMY

Turkey breaks export record while world economy shrinks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

    Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

  2. Turkey halts ethanol-mixed fuel for more disinfectants

    Turkey halts ethanol-mixed fuel for more disinfectants

  3. The mysterious tracks of the Mediterranean

    The mysterious tracks of the Mediterranean

  4. Traffickers behind Syrian toddler's death sentenced to 125 years in prison

    Traffickers behind Syrian toddler's death sentenced to 125 years in prison

  5. Erdoğan, Macron, Merkel to have video call amid fear of virus

    Erdoğan, Macron, Merkel to have video call amid fear of virus
Turkish Treasury borrows $1.7 bln from domestic markets ECONOMY

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.7 bln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 10.6 billion Turkish liras ($1.72 billion) from domestic markets this week, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on March 10.
Turkeys machinery exports rise 5.2 pct in Jan-Feb ECONOMY

Turkey's machinery exports rise 5.2 pct in Jan-Feb

Turkey's machinery exports rose 5.2 percent in January-February as international buyers turned to the country due to coronavirus, according to an exporters group on March 10.
OPEC’s oil price strategy in tatters after Russia snub ECONOMY

OPEC’s oil price strategy in tatters after Russia snub

Following Russia’s refusal to cut oil output faced with a coronavirus-fuelled slump in demand, its alliance with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has been thrown into doubt, as has the cartel’s influence on prices.
Coach firm reintroduces bus attendants after complaints ECONOMY

Coach firm reintroduces bus attendants after complaints

German bus operator Flixbus has decided to reintroduce attendants on local coach service brand Kamil Koç after having received complaints from consumers.
Turkey’s envoy to France meets with French EU minister ECONOMY

Turkey’s envoy to France meets with French EU minister

Turkish Ambassador to France İsmail Hakkı Musa on March 9 met with French Minister of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin and discussed Turkey’s relations with the European Union, the migration crisis and developments in Syria’s Idlib province.
Tourism advertising budget increases to $180 million ECONOMY

Tourism advertising budget increases to $180 million

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry has raised its advertising budget tenfold with the establishment of a new development agency, the tourism minister said.
Turkey set to continue robust growth: Minister ECONOMY

Turkey set to continue robust growth: Minister

Turkey is set to extend the robust growth of 6 percent it recorded in the last quarter of 2019, the country’s treasury and finance minister said March 9.

Turkish tomato exports to Russia resume ECONOMY

Turkish tomato exports to Russia resume

Turkish tomato exports to Russia have resumed on March 7 after a month-long disruption due to the yearly quota limit.

Turkey’s most technology-savy brands selected ECONOMY

Turkey’s most technology-savy brands selected

Turkey’s most technology-savvy brands in the main 23 sectors have been selected through a survey conducted in 12 provinces including the commercial hub İstanbul, the capital Ankara, the Aegean province of İzmir, the Black Sea province of Samsun and the southeastern industrial city of Gaziantep.

Woman entrepreneur creates job with dried fruits ECONOMY

Woman entrepreneur creates job with dried fruits

A woman entrepreneur’s endeavor, initially launched on social media, has grown into a business that creates jobs for up to 30 women.
Turkish-made patrol plane boosts naval air defense ECONOMY

Turkish-made patrol plane boosts naval air defense

Turkey continues to use a domestically-built maritime patrol aircraft in missions from the Black Sea to the Aegean and from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Libyan coast. 
Wall Street plunges after oil shock, trading halts then resumes ECONOMY

Wall Street plunges after oil shock, trading halts then resumes

Fear gripped financial markets around the world March 9 as stock prices and bond yields plunge on worries about the effects of a new coronavirus.