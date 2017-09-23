Economy

Economy Istanbul Airport sets European daily passenger record

Istanbul Airport sets European daily passenger record
Economy Türkiye’s industrial production falls 1.4 percent in June

Türkiye’s industrial production falls 1.4 percent in June
UK PM Burnham vows to end subscription traps amid cost-of-living crisis

UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has vowed to crack down on hard-to-cancel subscriptions and fake discounts as part of measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, Downing Street said.
Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026

Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026
ECONOMY Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 mln passengers in first seven months

Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 mln passengers in first seven months

Türkiye’s airports served 138.8 million passengers in the first seven months of the year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said, noting that the figure exceeds the combined population of 18 EU member states.
ECONOMY Meta will soon face another high-stakes trial in US

Meta will soon face another high-stakes trial in US

With two convictions and nearly $1 billion in damages already stacked up, Meta will face another trial starting this week about alleged harms to children in a case brought by four U.S. states.
ECONOMY August brings relief for Antalya’s tourism industry

August brings relief for Antalya’s tourism industry

Shrugging off early-season setbacks from regional tension, Antalya’s tourism sector has surged back to life with July’s momentum pushing August hotel occupancies past 90 percent across the Mediterranean hotspot, according to industry representatives.
SMRs expected to provide one-quarter of new global nuclear capacity by 2050 ECONOMY

SMRs expected to provide one-quarter of new global nuclear capacity by 2050
Third Turkish-built corvette joins Malaysian navy ECONOMY

Third Turkish-built corvette joins Malaysian navy
Escalating Black Sea attacks threaten shipping, grain exports ECONOMY

Escalating Black Sea attacks threaten shipping, grain exports
Abdülhamid Han drillship marks four years with 20 wells ECONOMY

Abdülhamid Han drillship marks four years with 20 wells
French farmers bracing for smallest corn crop since 1980 ECONOMY

French farmers bracing for smallest corn crop since 1980
Amazon behind massive private gas plant for new data centers ECONOMY

Amazon behind massive private gas plant for new data centers
Pentagon to invest in Australian rare earth mine ECONOMY

Pentagon to invest in Australian rare earth mine

A remote Australian town will become a "cornerstone" of the Western supply of scandium, a rare earth needed for defense, planes and data centers, miner Sunrise Energy Metals said on Aug. 8 after a $400 million U.S. pledge.
ZXMoto leads Chinas charge to dominate global motorbike market ECONOMY

ZXMoto leads China's charge to dominate global motorbike market

After reshaping the global auto market through BYD, China is now showing signs of pursuing a similar playbook in the motorcycle industry
Ford Otosan to invest in truck cab production ECONOMY

Ford Otosan to invest in truck cab production

Ford Otosan plans to invest approximately 364 million euros through 2030 to develop and manufacture a next-generation heavy-duty truck cab under a joint program with Italy’s Iveco, aiming to support Ford Trucks’ growth in Europe.
Farmers’ internet use more than doubles ECONOMY

Farmers’ internet use more than doubles

Internet use among farmers and other workers in Türkiye’s agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector has risen to 86 percent in 2026, more than doubling compared with a decade earlier as the adoption of digital technologies in agriculture continues to expand, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
Turkish Airlines carries 54 million passengers ECONOMY

Turkish Airlines carries 54 million passengers

Turkish Airlines carried 54 million passengers in the January-July 2026 period, up 5.4 percent year-on-year, while its passenger load factor improved by 2.1 percentage points to 84.2 percent.
R&D budget surges 107-fold over past decade ECONOMY

R&D budget surges 107-fold over past decade

Türkiye’s budget allocations for research and development have risen sharply over the past decade, with spending on space exploration and utilization recording the fastest growth.
Türkiye expands energy reach thtough partnerships ECONOMY

Türkiye expands energy reach thtough partnerships

From Iraq to Somalia, Türkiye is expanding its energy footprint through partnerships as it pursues a global growth strategy for TPAO
TPAO expands overseas operations in drive for higher output ECONOMY

TPAO expands overseas operations in drive for higher output

Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) aims to raise its combined domestic and overseas hydrocarbon production from around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day to nearly 600,000 by 2028, with a longer-term target of 1 million, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
Türkiye restructures aviation engine programs to speed development ECONOMY

Türkiye restructures aviation engine programs to speed development

Türkiye will consolidate several indigenous aviation engine programs under a new structure called TEI Teknoloji in a reorganization aimed at speeding up development and making more efficient use of engineering resources.
World Bank approves $100 million grant to modernize Syria’s financial sector ECONOMY

World Bank approves $100 million grant to modernize Syria’s financial sector

The World Bank has approved a $100 million grant to modernize and digitize Syria’s financial sector, with funding to strengthen banking infrastructure, expand digital payments and improve financial oversight.
Togg expands nationwide service network to 58 locations ECONOMY

Togg expands nationwide service network to 58 locations

Türkiye’s electric vehicle maker Togg has expanded its network to 58 fixed service locations after opening 11 new sites by the end of July.
Türkiye marks ASEAN’s 59th anniversary as newest dialogue partner ECONOMY

Türkiye marks ASEAN’s 59th anniversary as newest dialogue partner

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry marked the 59th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Aug. 8, saying Ankara looked forward to working with the bloc to support peace, stability and prosperity in Southeast Asia.
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