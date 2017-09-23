Türkiye’s airports served 138.8 million passengers in the first seven months of the year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said, noting that the figure exceeds the combined population of 18 EU member states.
Shrugging off early-season setbacks from regional tension, Antalya’s tourism sector has surged back to life with July’s momentum pushing August hotel occupancies past 90 percent across the Mediterranean hotspot, according to industry representatives.
A remote Australian town will become a "cornerstone" of the Western supply of scandium, a rare earth needed for defense, planes and data centers, miner Sunrise Energy Metals said on Aug. 8 after a $400 million U.S. pledge.
After reshaping the global auto market through BYD, China is now showing signs of pursuing a similar playbook in the motorcycle industry
Ford Otosan plans to invest approximately 364 million euros through 2030 to develop and manufacture a next-generation heavy-duty truck cab under a joint program with Italy’s Iveco, aiming to support Ford Trucks’ growth in Europe.
Internet use among farmers and other workers in Türkiye’s agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector has risen to 86 percent in 2026, more than doubling compared with a decade earlier as the adoption of digital technologies in agriculture continues to expand, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
Turkish Airlines carried 54 million passengers in the January-July 2026 period, up 5.4 percent year-on-year, while its passenger load factor improved by 2.1 percentage points to 84.2 percent.
Türkiye’s budget allocations for research and development have risen sharply over the past decade, with spending on space exploration and utilization recording the fastest growth.
From Iraq to Somalia, Türkiye is expanding its energy footprint through partnerships as it pursues a global growth strategy for TPAO
Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) aims to raise its combined domestic and overseas hydrocarbon production from around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day to nearly 600,000 by 2028, with a longer-term target of 1 million, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
Türkiye will consolidate several indigenous aviation engine programs under a new structure called TEI Teknoloji in a reorganization aimed at speeding up development and making more efficient use of engineering resources.
The World Bank has approved a $100 million grant to modernize and digitize Syria’s financial sector, with funding to strengthen banking infrastructure, expand digital payments and improve financial oversight.
Türkiye’s electric vehicle maker Togg has expanded its network to 58 fixed service locations after opening 11 new sites by the end of July.
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry marked the 59th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Aug. 8, saying Ankara looked forward to working with the bloc to support peace, stability and prosperity in Southeast Asia.