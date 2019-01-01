The Turkish Treasury borrowed 10.6 billion Turkish liras ($1.72 billion) from domestic markets this week, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on March 10.
Turkey's machinery exports rose 5.2 percent in January-February as international buyers turned to the country due to coronavirus, according to an exporters group on March 10.
Following Russia’s refusal to cut oil output faced with a coronavirus-fuelled slump in demand, its alliance with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has been thrown into doubt, as has the cartel’s influence on prices.
Turkish Ambassador to France İsmail Hakkı Musa on March 9 met with French Minister of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin and discussed Turkey’s relations with the European Union, the migration crisis and developments in Syria’s Idlib province.
The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry has raised its advertising budget tenfold with the establishment of a new development agency, the tourism minister said.
Turkey is set to extend the robust growth of 6 percent it recorded in the last quarter of 2019, the country’s treasury and finance minister said March 9.
Turkey’s most technology-savvy brands in the main 23 sectors have been selected through a survey conducted in 12 provinces including the commercial hub İstanbul, the capital Ankara, the Aegean province of İzmir, the Black Sea province of Samsun and the southeastern industrial city of Gaziantep.
A woman entrepreneur’s endeavor, initially launched on social media, has grown into a business that creates jobs for up to 30 women.
Turkey continues to use a domestically-built maritime patrol aircraft in missions from the Black Sea to the Aegean and from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Libyan coast.