Blast at Mexico tequila factory kills five

Blast at Mexico tequila factory kills five

TEQUILA
Blast at Mexico tequila factory kills five

An explosion at a factory producing Jose Cuervo tequila in Mexico killed five people on July 23, local authorities said.

"So far the deaths of five people are confirmed, workers of the company," the civil protection unit in the western state of Jalisco said in a statement.

Two others were injured, one seriously, the statement added.

It was not yet known what caused the blast in Tequila municipality, with the company saying it happened during maintenance work.

It impacted four containers with a capacity of 219,000 liters each, two of which collapsed, said Victor Hugo Roldan, state director of civil protection.

"The Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences is already here to do their expert report," he told journalists.

Footage from a municipal security camera shows one of the containers flying meters into the air after the explosion, which caused a fire that was brought under control hours later.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. at the distillery, known as La Rojena.

Fifty firefighters attended the scene, in addition to the firm's internal civil protection team, the authorities said.

Those living near the factory were evacuated temporarily, returning to their homes after a few hours, while the electricity supply was briefly cut as a safety measure.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM

Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM

    Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM

  2. Climate activists halt traffic at Frankfurt airport

    Climate activists halt traffic at Frankfurt airport

  3. Perpetrator of Moscow car bomb attack nabbed in Bodrum

    Perpetrator of Moscow car bomb attack nabbed in Bodrum

  4. Crypto currency exchange market welcomes new rules

    Crypto currency exchange market welcomes new rules

  5. Eminem brings Taylor Swift's historic reign to an end

    Eminem brings Taylor Swift's historic reign to an end
Recommended
Crypto currency exchange market welcomes new rules

Crypto currency exchange market welcomes new rules
THY secures yuan financing for new aircraft

THY secures yuan financing for new aircraft
New rules aim to protect local e-traders from Chinese giants

New rules aim to protect local e-traders from Chinese giants
Türkiye ends deposit transaction with Saudi Arabia to reduce external liabilities

Türkiye ends deposit transaction with Saudi Arabia to reduce external liabilities
Nigeria passes minimum wage bill

Nigeria passes minimum wage bill
Lula rallies G20 countries against world hunger

Lula rallies G20 countries against world hunger
WORLD Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM

Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM

Iran on Thursday denounced the U.S. government and Congress for welcoming the Israeli prime minister amid the deadly war in Gaza that is raging into its 10th month.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿