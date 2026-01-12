Türkiye seeks multi-sector cooperation with Ethiopia

ANKARA

A Turkish trade delegation is set to visit Ethiopia this week to explore cooperation opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including construction, textiles, energy and health care.

The program, coordinated by the Trade Ministry and organized by the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM), aims to conduct market research and evaluate new business and investment prospects in the country.

Business representatives from both nations will hold meetings in Addis Ababa until Jan. 16, with discussions expected to cover areas such as construction materials, machinery and equipment, agriculture and food processing, health care and pharmaceuticals, textiles and ready-to-wear, as well as energy and electrical equipment.

Ethiopia has long been identified as a target market for Turkish exports, which reached a peak of $384 million in 2015. Exports to the country stood at $231 million in 2020 and $197.2 million in 2024, while shipments in the first 11 months of last year totaled $135 million. Key export items in recent years have included construction steel, pharmaceuticals, woven carpets and wheat flour, accounting for more than 90 percent of total exports.

Imports from Ethiopia amounted to $42.5 million in 2024, dominated by oilseeds such as sesame, coffee, pulses and linen yarns, which together represented nearly 90 percent of total imports.

Türkiye and Ethiopia maintain agreements on the avoidance of double taxation and the reciprocal promotion and protection of investments. For Turkish investors, Ethiopia offers significant potential in sectors such as textiles, agriculture, mining, information technology and tourism.