Türkiye seeks multi-sector cooperation with Ethiopia

Türkiye seeks multi-sector cooperation with Ethiopia

ANKARA
Türkiye seeks multi-sector cooperation with Ethiopia

A Turkish trade delegation is set to visit Ethiopia this week to explore cooperation opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including construction, textiles, energy and health care.

The program, coordinated by the Trade Ministry and organized by the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM), aims to conduct market research and evaluate new business and investment prospects in the country.

Business representatives from both nations will hold meetings in Addis Ababa until Jan. 16, with discussions expected to cover areas such as construction materials, machinery and equipment, agriculture and food processing, health care and pharmaceuticals, textiles and ready-to-wear, as well as energy and electrical equipment.

Ethiopia has long been identified as a target market for Turkish exports, which reached a peak of $384 million in 2015. Exports to the country stood at $231 million in 2020 and $197.2 million in 2024, while shipments in the first 11 months of last year totaled $135 million. Key export items in recent years have included construction steel, pharmaceuticals, woven carpets and wheat flour, accounting for more than 90 percent of total exports.

Imports from Ethiopia amounted to $42.5 million in 2024, dominated by oilseeds such as sesame, coffee, pulses and linen yarns, which together represented nearly 90 percent of total imports.

Türkiye and Ethiopia maintain agreements on the avoidance of double taxation and the reciprocal promotion and protection of investments. For Turkish investors, Ethiopia offers significant potential in sectors such as textiles, agriculture, mining, information technology and tourism.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

    Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

  2. Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

    Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

  3. At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

    At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

  4. Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

    Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

  5. CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage

    CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage
Recommended
Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year
Annual growth in retail sales slows to 14 percent in November

Annual growth in retail sales slows to 14 percent in November
Türkiye posts $3.99 billion current account deficit in November

Türkiye posts $3.99 billion current account deficit in November
China says will safeguard interests after Trump tariff threat over Iran

China says will 'safeguard' interests after Trump tariff threat over Iran
Piaggio plans sharp output increase under Baykars ownership

Piaggio plans sharp output increase under Baykar's ownership
Cruise passenger numbers reach 12-year high in 2025

Cruise passenger numbers reach 12-year high in 2025
Apple chooses Googles Gemini AI to power Siri

Apple chooses Google's Gemini AI to power Siri
WORLD Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s canceled talks with Iranian officials amid a protest crackdown, telling Iranian citizens “help is on its way.”
ECONOMY Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Domestic investors’ equity holdings grew 32.1 percent year-on-year to 4.76 trillion Turkish Liras ($110 billion) last year, according to the “Financial Market Summary Data 2025” compiled by the Turkish Capital Markets Association (TSPB) from the Central Bank and the Central Securities Depository (MKK).  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿