Sports

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League
SPORTS Football’s lawmakers to discuss implementation of semi-automated offside

Football’s lawmakers to discuss implementation of semi-automated offside
Federer admits ‘things moving slowly’ in recovery

Federer admits ‘things moving slowly’ in recovery

Roger Federer has admitted that “things are moving slowly” in his attempt to recover from knee surgery.

SPORTS Schwartzel celebrates as golf’s power struggle deepens

Schwartzel celebrates as golf’s power struggle deepens

Charl Schwartzel’s victory at the first event of the rebel LIV Golf series brought the curtain down on one of the most dramatic weeks in the history of a sport now in deep turmoil.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”

SPORTS Dane to become 1st foreign club owner in Turkey

Dane to become 1st foreign club owner in Turkey

Turkish sports world will witness a first of its kind case as Danish businessman Rasmus Ankersen will soon be the first foreign owner of a Turkish football club.

French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon SPORTS

French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon
Mane hints at leaving Liverpool SPORTS

Mane hints at leaving Liverpool
Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed champion SPORTS

Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed champion
Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter SPORTS

Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter
Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene SPORTS

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene
Ancelotti keeps calm amid the storm to make Real Madrid champion again SPORTS

Ancelotti keeps calm amid the storm to make Real Madrid champion again
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

    Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

  2. Modern cruise hub to give boost to Turkish tourism

    Modern cruise hub to give boost to Turkish tourism

  3. Cyprus now needs two-state solution: Turkish FM

    Cyprus now needs two-state solution: Turkish FM

  4. Turkey’s 2022 exports will exceed $250 billion target: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s 2022 exports will exceed $250 billion target: Erdoğan

  5. Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate

    Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate
Swiatek racks up 31st straight win SPORTS

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win

World number one Iga Swiatek was the only top 10 women’s seed left standing at the French Open on May 28.

‘Queen Cycling’ to start in Marmaris SPORTS

‘Queen Cycling’ to start in Marmaris

More than 300 cyclists from some 12 countries will compete in the “Santini Queens of the Aegean Boostrace” race on May 29 in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Marmaris district, a tourism hub in the region.
World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics SPORTS

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.

Heat battle past Celtics to take series lead SPORTS

Heat battle past Celtics to take series lead

Bam Adebayo delivered a 31-point masterpiece as the Miami Heat dug deep to defeat the Boston Celtics 109-103 on the road and take a crucial 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference finals series on May 21.

Anadolu Efes makes history with back-to-back Euroleague titles SPORTS

Anadolu Efes makes history with back-to-back Euroleague titles

The Turkish Airlines Euroleague has its first back-to-back champion in nine years and just the fourth of the Final Four era after a showdown for the trophy on Saturday in Belgrade, Serbia, that did perfect justice to the spectacular season that came before it.

‘Very happy’ Mbappe snubs Real Madrid to stay at PSG SPORTS

‘Very happy’ Mbappe snubs Real Madrid to stay at PSG 

Kylian Mbappe said he was “very happy” to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after the club announced that the World Cup winner was rejecting Real Madrid to remain in France until 2025.

Turkish boxers bag gold medals SPORTS

Turkish boxers bag gold medals

Turkish boxer Ayşe Çağırır has bagged a gold medal in the 48kg category at the Women’s World Boxing Championships held in Istanbul by beating her Kazakhistani opponent, Alua Balkibekova.
Köyceğiz preparing to host Slowsports Fest SPORTS

Köyceğiz preparing to host Slowsports Fest

Tourist hotspot Köyceğiz district in the western province of Muğla will host the world’s first Slowsports Fest later this month.
Boxer calls on women to ‘tell her success story’ to opposers SPORTS

Boxer calls on women to ‘tell her success story’ to opposers

A 39-year-old Turkish female boxer, who has advanced to the finals in the 81kg category in the World Women Boxing Championship on May 20, has called on women to do whatever they want and tell “her success story if someone opposes them.”
Anadolu Efes sets eyes on second straight EuroLeague title SPORTS

Anadolu Efes sets eyes on second straight EuroLeague title

Anadolu Efes players will step on the court of Stark Arena on the night of May 19 with the aim to defend their Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title when they play Olympiacos in the Final Four semifinal.
Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı SPORTS

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Runners from all over the world assembled in the Mediterranean province of Antalya for the much-awaited Corendon Airlines Tahtalı Run to Sky competition held between May 13 and 15.
Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory SPORTS

Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory

A victory on penalties produces Liverpool’s first FA Cup triumph since 2006 and keeps it in contention for, potentially if unlikely, a quadruple of trophies