IOC members call for rule change to extend Bach’s term

MUMBAI
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach refused to rule out standing again as several members called on Sunday for a change of rules that would let him extend his time in office.

The German was first elected for an eight-year term in 2013 and reelected for a further four-year spell in 2021.

But allowing the 69-year-old former Olympic fencing champion to remain in the post beyond 2025 would require a change to the Olympic Charter.

Nevertheless, there were several calls for Bach to continue during yesterday's opening day of the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai.

Luis Mejia Oviedo, the president of the Dominican Republic Olympic Committee, hailed Bach's speech during Oct. 14's opening ceremony where he announced plans to look at creating an eSports Games.

Oviedo, lauding Bach's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said the IOC needs to "rely on the leadership which you have shown."

Paraguay's Camilo Perez Lopez Moreira urged Bach to run for a further four years, saying the IOC needed his "peaceful leadership."

Djibouti's Aïcha Garad Ali added she was speaking "on behalf of Africa" in calling for a Charter amendment.

International Gymnastics Federation president Morinari Watanabe told Bach "I love you" as he professed admiration for his leadership.

Bach responded by saying he was "loyal to the Olympic Charter" but did not rule out agreeing to an amendment that would allow him to run again.

"Thank you very much for your kind words of support, because I think these words of support are not only directed to me, they are directed to all of us," he said.

Bagnaia wins Indonesia MotoGP
