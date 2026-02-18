Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

ANKARA
Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has prevented threats to the country during Syria’s political transition, according to its annual report for 2025.

“MİT, which played an active role in the Syrian crisis from its beginning to its resolution, has approached Syria with a holistic perspective in the more than one year since the Dec. 8 [2025] Revolution,” İbrahim Kalın, head of the agency, said in the report issued on Feb. 17.

Türkiye has been a primary backer of the Ahmad al-Sharaa government since its forces ousted Bashar al-Assad following more than a decade of civil war.

“On the other hand, in the process of building a new state, proactive steps have been taken against new threats that could arise against our country in Syria, preventing the emergence of new threats to our national security in our border regions,” Kalın said.

The Syrian developments coincide with domestic anti-terrorism efforts in Türkiye, which recently saw PKK announce a decision to disband and disarm. Kalın described the move as positive for regional stability.

“Having made progress in overcoming the burden of terrorism, our country will achieve not only a security success but also a significant strategic gain in determining our state's own destiny and ensuring regional stability in an era of global uncertainties, with the goal of a terror-free Türkiye,” he said.

"Our organization... has meticulously examined all possible scenarios in the ongoing work and has taken steps without losing vigilance."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

    Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

  2. Court adjourns trial over deadly mine landslide in Erzincan

    Court adjourns trial over deadly mine landslide in Erzincan

  3. Bill proposes visa relief for dentists, veterinarians, architects

    Bill proposes visa relief for dentists, veterinarians, architects

  4. Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

    Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

  5. Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp

    Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp
Recommended
Court adjourns trial over deadly mine landslide in Erzincan

Court adjourns trial over deadly mine landslide in Erzincan
Bill proposes visa relief for dentists, veterinarians, architects

Bill proposes visa relief for dentists, veterinarians, architects
‘For Sale’ sign on poet’s birthplace ignites debate over cultural preservation

‘For Sale’ sign on poet’s birthplace ignites debate over cultural preservation
Parliament panel issues final report on terror-free Türkiye bid

Parliament panel issues final report on 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
TPAO signs deal with Shell for oil, gas search off Bulgaria

TPAO signs deal with Shell for oil, gas search off Bulgaria
Time for EU to include Türkiye in security mechanisms: Erdoğan

Time for EU to include Türkiye in security mechanisms: Erdoğan
WORLD Top Israeli minister pushes for emigration of West Bank Palestinians

Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

A senior Israeli far-right minister has vowed to encourage "emigration" from the Palestinian territories, despite mounting criticism of recent measures tightening Israel's control over the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed on Feb. 18, marking a 0.2-point drop from the previous quarter.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿