Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

ANKARA

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has prevented threats to the country during Syria’s political transition, according to its annual report for 2025.

“MİT, which played an active role in the Syrian crisis from its beginning to its resolution, has approached Syria with a holistic perspective in the more than one year since the Dec. 8 [2025] Revolution,” İbrahim Kalın, head of the agency, said in the report issued on Feb. 17.

Türkiye has been a primary backer of the Ahmad al-Sharaa government since its forces ousted Bashar al-Assad following more than a decade of civil war.

“On the other hand, in the process of building a new state, proactive steps have been taken against new threats that could arise against our country in Syria, preventing the emergence of new threats to our national security in our border regions,” Kalın said.

The Syrian developments coincide with domestic anti-terrorism efforts in Türkiye, which recently saw PKK announce a decision to disband and disarm. Kalın described the move as positive for regional stability.

“Having made progress in overcoming the burden of terrorism, our country will achieve not only a security success but also a significant strategic gain in determining our state's own destiny and ensuring regional stability in an era of global uncertainties, with the goal of a terror-free Türkiye,” he said.

"Our organization... has meticulously examined all possible scenarios in the ongoing work and has taken steps without losing vigilance."