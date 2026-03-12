Afghan government says four killed by Pakistani artillery

KABUL

Taliban government said on Thursday that four members of the same family, including two children, were killed by Pakistani artillery and mortar fire in eastern Afghanistan.

Seven people have now been killed in Afghanistan since March 10 as a result of cross-border clashes between the two sides, according to the authorities in Kabul.

Deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said the latest deaths happened early yesterday in the village of Sadqo in Khost province, accusing Pakistan of deliberately targeting civilian homes and nomads' tents.

Pakistan maintains that it does not target civilians and casualty claims from both sides are difficult to verify independently.

In Islamabad, foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Hussain Andrabi told reporters that Pakistan had conducted "targeted operations with due diligence, with the principle of firm checking and ensuring that no civilian is hurt".

On Tuesday, Fitrat said three civilians were killed by Pakistani shells in the border province of Paktia. Medical sources gave the same toll to AFP.

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has said that 56 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan, including 24 children, by Pakistani military operations between Feb. 26 and March 5.

About 115,000 people were forced to leave their homes, according to the U.N. refugee agency.