Turkish banks to open branches in Syria as economic ties deepen

Turkish banks to open branches in Syria as economic ties deepen

GAZİANTEP
Turkish banks to open branches in Syria as economic ties deepen

 

Türkiye and Syria have reached an agreement allowing Turkish banks to open branches in Syria, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on June 9, while also signaling the imminent opening of another key border crossing.

Speaking at a Turkish–Syrian economic forum organized by Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency in the so-uthern border province of Gaziantep, Bolat said, “We are in agreement on the opening of branches of Turkish banks in Syria.

“Work is underway on amendments to Syria’s banking legislation and our central banks are holding mu-tual consultations.”

He added that contacts are continuing regarding the printing of a Syrian national currency.

Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar also attended the summit.

Highlighting expectations for expanded bilateral trade alongside the recovery of Syria’s industrial and agricultural sectors, the Turkish minister said that the target is to reach $5 billion in annual bilateral tra-de within a two-year perspective.

“Achieving $10 billion in trade between Türkiye and Syria in the early 2030s will not be unrealistic; we have set this as a goal,” Bolat noted.

He also stated that preparations for the reopening of the İslahiye border crossing in Gaziantep have been completed, adding: “We will be able to jointly announce its opening as soon as possible.”

Six of the 12 crossings between Türkiye and Syria are currently open.

Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar, for his part, said that Damascus’ strong ties with Ankara have served as a source of confidence amid regional turbulence.

Emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation, he added: “Türkiye is our natural partner. That is how we view our relationship.”

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