Children need 'digital parents' on online platforms
COVID-19 cases, virus-related deaths decline in Istanbul, says health minister
Turkey's Oruç Reis survey vessel returns to Antalya, easing tension in east Med

Turkey's seismic research vessel Oruç Reis returned to waters near the southern province of Antalya on Sept. 13, a move that could ease tensions between Ankara and Athens over offshore natural resources, according to Reuters.
Syrian girl allegedly injured by Greek soldier at Turkish border
Rare sandstorm engulfs capital Ankara

A rare sandstorm hit Turkey's capital Ankara on Sept. 12, which left six people wounded.
You cannot lecture us on humanity, says Erdoğan to Macron

Recalling France’s massacres in Algeria and Rwanda, the Turkish president said the French president “cannot lecture us on humanity.”

Turkey supports unconditional dialogue on east Med: FM

Ankara will always support unconditional dialogue on the Eastern Mediterranean issue since we believe that the one who is in the right does not stay away from the negotiation table, Turkey’s top diplomat said on Sept. 12. 
Turkish defense minister visits 'Kardak heroes'

Turkey remembers bloody 1980 coup, 40 years ago
Top Turkish, Italian diplomats discuss Libya, east Med

Greece shouldn't let itself to be used by others, says defense minister
3 Turkish soldiers killed, 1 hurt in eastern Turkey
Turkey criticizes Bahraini deal with Israel
Africa should play more active role in Libya: Turkish FM

African countries and the Africa Union should play a "more active role, especially in Libya," Turkey’s foreign minister said on Sept. 11.
Turkey’s heaviest watermelons correspond to weight of their producers

A 56-kilogram watermelon has won the first prize in the heaviest watermelon competition held in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.
Generation Z pays more attention to games than real life

A study has shown that Generation Z youth preferred video communication more, spent a significant amount of time on online games and were more affected by the failures in these games than those in real life.
HDP deputy sentenced to 10 years in prison

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Deputy Remziye Tosun was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “being a member of an armed terrorist organization” on Sept. 11.

Main opposition CHP reacts against Macron over insults toward Turkish presidency

Turkey’s main opposition party has condemned French President Emmanuel Macron for his insults against the office of the Turkish presidency, in a rare support to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Main opposition CHP closes its headquarters due to coronavirus

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has decided to temporarily close its headquarters after an increasing number of people with the coronavirus who have been in the building.
Restriction on access to abortion is human rights violation: Top court

Turkey’s top court has ruled that a woman’s rights were violated when she was denied an abortion for a pregnancy that was the result of sexual assault.

Turkey calls for unconditional, direct talks with Greece

Turkey has called for unconditional and direct talks with Greece for the resolution of the ongoing deadlock in the eastern Mediterranean while criticizing the French-led MED7 initiative for its one-sided declaration that does not correspond to the realities concerning the ongoing crisis.