Turkey's seismic research vessel Oruç Reis returned to waters near the southern province of Antalya on Sept. 13, a move that could ease tensions between Ankara and Athens over offshore natural resources, according to Reuters.
African countries and the Africa Union should play a "more active role, especially in Libya," Turkey’s foreign minister said on Sept. 11.
A 56-kilogram watermelon has won the first prize in the heaviest watermelon competition held in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.
A study has shown that Generation Z youth preferred video communication more, spent a significant amount of time on online games and were more affected by the failures in these games than those in real life.
Turkey’s main opposition party has condemned French President Emmanuel Macron for his insults against the office of the Turkish presidency, in a rare support to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has decided to temporarily close its headquarters after an increasing number of people with the coronavirus who have been in the building.
Turkey’s top court has ruled that a woman’s rights were violated when she was denied an abortion for a pregnancy that was the result of sexual assault.
Turkey has called for unconditional and direct talks with Greece for the resolution of the ongoing deadlock in the eastern Mediterranean while criticizing the French-led MED7 initiative for its one-sided declaration that does not correspond to the realities concerning the ongoing crisis.