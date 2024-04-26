Türkiye calls for Schengen visa exemption for entrepreneurs

Türkiye calls for Schengen visa exemption for entrepreneurs

ISTANBUL
Türkiye calls for Schengen visa exemption for entrepreneurs

Turkish Industry and Technology Mehmet Minister Fatih Kacır has urged the European Union to provide visa exemptions for Turkish young researchers and entrepreneurs, stressing the significance of this move in invigorating Europe's innovation and technology ecosystem.

"It is imperative that we eliminate artificial barriers to facilitate the collaboration of our Turkish researchers, engineers and innovative companies with other Europeans, as well as to streamline technology and R&D transfers," Kacır stated at a press conference with EU Commissioner Iliana Ivanova following the Türkiye-EU High-Level Dialogue Meeting held in Istanbul on April 25.

"I want to underline the critical importance of visa exemption for our young researchers and entrepreneurs who contribute dynamism and momentum to Europe's innovation and technology ecosystem,” the Turkish minister said.

Taking into account the current challenges and global developments in trade, the revision of the Customs Union has become a necessity to advance mutual trade between Türkiye and the EU on the basis of shared benefits, Kacır expressed.

“In this context, our concrete initiatives and efforts with our European partners will continue.”

Türkiye’s commitment to sustainable, robust full membership with the EU, in harmony with scientific and technological cooperation, is evidence of its dedication to mutual progress and shared prosperity, Kacır noted.

Within the scope of the Horizon Europe program offered by the EU to entrepreneurs, since 2021, 486 projects involving 1,107 Turkish project leaders have secured 243 million euros ($251 million) in grant support for Türkiye.

Additionally, the number of Turkish organizations serving as coordinators in multi-partner projects has increased to 40, the ministry said.

The EU commissioner, for her part, stated that Turkish scientists and entrepreneurs have received 743 million euros in support via several programs over the past 20 years.

Fatih Kaçır, turkey news, turkish newsletter, HDN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiye cuts economic ties with Israel

Erdoğan says Türkiye cuts economic ties with Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye cuts economic ties with Israel

    Erdoğan says Türkiye cuts economic ties with Israel

  2. FM highlights 'historical importance' of talks with Iraq

    FM highlights 'historical importance' of talks with Iraq

  3. Parliament holds children’s summit

    Parliament holds children’s summit

  4. Team from Gaza mediator Egypt heads to Israel: source

    Team from Gaza mediator Egypt heads to Israel: source

  5. Russia seized initiative as US delayed support: Zelensky

    Russia seized initiative as US delayed support: Zelensky
Recommended
Erdoğan says Türkiye cuts economic ties with Israel

Erdoğan says Türkiye cuts economic ties with Israel
FM highlights historical importance of talks with Iraq

FM highlights 'historical importance' of talks with Iraq
Parliament holds children’s summit

Parliament holds children’s summit
İstiklal bomb attacker gets multiple life sentences

İstiklal bomb attacker gets multiple life sentences
Istanbul mayors trial for alleged tender fraud adjourned

Istanbul mayor's trial for alleged tender fraud adjourned
Top administrative court reelects incumbent head

Top administrative court reelects incumbent head
WORLD Team from Gaza mediator Egypt heads to Israel: source

Team from Gaza mediator Egypt heads to Israel: source

A delegation from mediator Egypt is travelling to Israel on Friday, a source close to the Israeli government told AFP, in what local media said is a bid to reignite stalled hostage-release negotiations.
ECONOMY ByteDance says no plans to sell TikTok after US ban law

ByteDance says 'no plans' to sell TikTok after US ban law

Chinese tech giant ByteDance has said it has no plans to sell TikTok after a new U.S. law put it on a deadline to divest from the hugely popular video platform or have it banned in the United States.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿