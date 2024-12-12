Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus

DAMASCUS
National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın has visited Syria's capital Damascus, where he prayed at the historic Umayyad Mosque.

This visit marks a symbolic moment, resonating with a 2012 statement by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the early years of the Syrian civil war. Erdoğan had expressed hopes of reading Al-Fatiha at Saladin’s tomb and praying at the Umayyad Mosque.

The Syrian Information Ministry reported that Kalın will meet with Syrian opposition leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Muhammad al-Jawlani, and the Prime Minister of the interim government Mohammed al-Bashir.

Kalın's visit follows the collapse of the 61-year Baath Party regime after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a militant group, seized control of Damascus. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has reportedly fled the country.

 

