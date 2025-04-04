Erdoğan says 'terror-free Türkiye' goal on track

Erdoğan says 'terror-free Türkiye' goal on track

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan says terror-free Türkiye goal on track

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 4 that Türkiye’s efforts to become a “terror-free” nation are progressing as planned.

“There is a Türkiye that is getting better every day... The [ruling] People's Alliance is establishing a terror-free Türkiye,” Erdoğan told reporters outside a mosque in Istanbul following Friday prayers.

He criticized the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for encouraging demonstrations over the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on corruption charges, drawing comparisons to the nationwide Gezi Park protests in 2013.

“Right now, the process for a terror-free Türkiye is proceeding as planned. There is no problem.”

“Don’t be fooled by the steps the CHP has taken toward terror. We saw the results in Gezi."

Erdoğan also slammed a CHP-backed boycott campaign against companies allegedly aligned with the government. The party had called on its supporters to avoid shopping on April 2 as a form of protest.

“On the contrary, shopping malls had a much more active process on April 2,” Erdoğan said. “My people did not forgive those who continued campaigning against this country — on the contrary, they shopped more.”

Istanbul prosecutors launched an investigation on April 1 against the boycott calls, citing charges of inciting hatred, discrimination and public enmity.

Early on April 3, police apprehended 11 individuals in connection with the probe, with actor Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu among detainees. He has been a vocal supporter of both the protests and the boycott initiative.

All of them were later released under judicial control.

The government denounced both the boycott campaign and the April 2 “no shopping” movement, condemning the appeal as adversaries of the national economy.

In a show of defiance, several cabinet ministers shared videos of themselves shopping.

terror free,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO

Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO

    Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO

  2. Trump's global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

    Trump's global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

  3. Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city

    Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city

  4. New Bruce Springsteen music set for release in June

    New Bruce Springsteen music set for release in June

  5. Tate Modern gifted 'extraordinary' work by US artist Joan Mitchell

    Tate Modern gifted 'extraordinary' work by US artist Joan Mitchell
Recommended
Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO

Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO
Türkiye repatriates 301 artifacts over past decade

Türkiye repatriates 301 artifacts over past decade
New UK anti-terrorism law named after Turkish victim

New UK anti-terrorism law named after Turkish victim
Türkiye top Easter holiday destination for Germans

Türkiye top Easter holiday destination for Germans
ADF to promote diplomacy as a stabilizing force amid global risks

ADF to promote diplomacy as a stabilizing force amid global risks
Bahçeli makes first public appearance in two months

Bahçeli makes first public appearance in two months
WORLD Russian strike kills 18 in Zelenskys home city

Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home city of Kryvyi Rig killed 18 people, among them nine children, authorities said.
ECONOMY Trumps global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

Trump's global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

U.S. President Donald Trump's widest-ranging tariffs to date took effect Saturday, in a move which could trigger retaliation and escalating trade tensions that could upset the global economy.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿