Erdoğan says 'terror-free Türkiye' goal on track

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 4 that Türkiye’s efforts to become a “terror-free” nation are progressing as planned.

“There is a Türkiye that is getting better every day... The [ruling] People's Alliance is establishing a terror-free Türkiye,” Erdoğan told reporters outside a mosque in Istanbul following Friday prayers.

He criticized the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for encouraging demonstrations over the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on corruption charges, drawing comparisons to the nationwide Gezi Park protests in 2013.

“Right now, the process for a terror-free Türkiye is proceeding as planned. There is no problem.”

“Don’t be fooled by the steps the CHP has taken toward terror. We saw the results in Gezi."

Erdoğan also slammed a CHP-backed boycott campaign against companies allegedly aligned with the government. The party had called on its supporters to avoid shopping on April 2 as a form of protest.

“On the contrary, shopping malls had a much more active process on April 2,” Erdoğan said. “My people did not forgive those who continued campaigning against this country — on the contrary, they shopped more.”

Istanbul prosecutors launched an investigation on April 1 against the boycott calls, citing charges of inciting hatred, discrimination and public enmity.

Early on April 3, police apprehended 11 individuals in connection with the probe, with actor Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu among detainees. He has been a vocal supporter of both the protests and the boycott initiative.

All of them were later released under judicial control.

The government denounced both the boycott campaign and the April 2 “no shopping” movement, condemning the appeal as adversaries of the national economy.

In a show of defiance, several cabinet ministers shared videos of themselves shopping.