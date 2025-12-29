3 police officers killed in Yalova clash with ISIL terrorists

ANKARA

Three police officers were killed in a clash with ISIL terrorists in the northwestern province of Yalova on Dec. 29, with six members of the terror group also killed during the operation.

The shooting occurred in Yalova’s Elmalı district, as police conducted an operation to storm a house where the terrorists were hiding.

The operation on the morning of Dec. 29 was part of nationwide raids targeting the ISIL organization.

“As a result of this treacherous attack, three of our heroic police officers were martyred. Eight police officers and one village guard were also injured in the assault,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters.

When officers preparing to carry out a planned raid arrived at the designated address, the terrorists inside village house opened fire.

The clashes, which began at 2 a.m., continued until around 9:40 a.m., the minister said.

“The operation was conducted with extreme sensitivity due to the presence of women and children in the house,” Yerlikaya added.

Five women and six children at the site were safely evacuated.

Six terrorists were killed during the clash, Yerlikaya said, adding that the militants were Turkish citizens.

During the hours-long confrontation, special forces from the neighboring Bursa province were dispatched to reinforce the operation.

As the clashes spilled into the streets, five schools in the area were closed for the day.

Authorities also cut off natural gas and electricity as a precaution, while civilians and vehicles were barred from entering the neighborhood.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç stated that five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the incident and added that five suspects were into custody.

Following the operation, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended condolences to the families of the killed officers and wished a speedy recovery to the injured police officers and village guard.

“We will continue our determined, multi‑layered and uncompromising fight against the blood‑stained terrorists who threaten the peace of our nation and the security of our state — both within our borders and beyond," Erdoğan said.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) said, “Terror is the enemy of humanity.”

“Our resolve to combat all forms of terrorism will continue unwaveringly,” AKP spokesman Ömer Çelik said.

ISIL has carried out a series of deadly attacks in Türkiye, including the Istanbul nightclub shooting on New Year’s Day in 2017, which killed 39 people.

Türkiye has intensified intelligence and counterterrorism operations in recent years against ISIL networks operating both domestically and abroad.

Last week, police conducted dozens of simultaneous raids, detaining 115 militants of the extremist group who were allegedly planning attacks targeting Christmas and New Year celebrations. Officials said the group specifically called for attacks against non-Muslims during the festivities.

A major intelligence-led operation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border also saw Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) capture a Turkish national accused of holding a senior position within ISIL.