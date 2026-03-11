Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

WASHINGTON
Trump says he doesnt know about reports US strike hit Iran school

A woman throws rose petals on the coffins during funeral of mostly children killed in what Iranian officials said was an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was unaware of a new report suggesting a U.S. military investigation found American forces may have struck a school in Iran during recent attacks.

"I don't know about it," Trump told the reporters when asked about the findings.

A preliminary U.S. military investigation has concluded that American forces were responsible for a Feb. 28 deadly strike on an Iranian elementary school, the New York Times reported Wednesday, citing U.S. officials and others familiar with the findings.

The strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school was the result of a targeting error in the early hours of the war that Israel and the U.S. started against Iran, the investigation found. Officers at the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) generated strike coordinates using outdated Defense Intelligence Agency data that still identified the school building as part of an adjacent Iranian military base, a designation that was no longer accurate.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday no nation takes more precautions than the U.S. to ensure civilians are never targeted, when asked what steps the Pentagon is taking to limit civilian casualties in Iran.

Regarding the strike on the girls school in Iran that reportedly killed at least 175 people, most of them children, Hegseth said that when incidents happen, the U.S. investigates.

