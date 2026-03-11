Iran's new supreme leader 'safe and sound' despite injury reports

Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is "safe and sound" despite reports of an injury during the war with Israel and the United States, said the son of the Iranian president on March 11.

"I heard news that Mr Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I have asked some friends who had connections. They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound," said Yousef Pezeshkian, who is also a government adviser, in a post on his Telegram channel.

State television had called Khamenei a "wounded veteran of the Ramadan war" but never specified his injury.

The new supreme leader is the son and successor of the Islamic Republic's longtime ruler Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on Febr. 28 which triggered a war across the Middle East.

The 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei, a discreet figure who has rarely appeared in public or spoken at official events, has yet to address the nation or issue a written statement since he was declared supreme leader on March 8.

In a March 11 report, the New York Times quoting three unnamed Iranian officials said that Khamenei "had suffered injuries, including to his legs, but that he was alert and sheltering at a highly secure location with limited communication.”

There has been speculation that he was injured in the day-time air strike on a compound in Tehran that killed his father, as well as his mother and wife on the first day of the war on Feb. 28.

His face has appeared on giant billboards in Tehran, with one showing him symbolically receiving the national flag from his father Ali while the founding leader of the Islamic republic, Ruhollah Khomeini, looks on.

