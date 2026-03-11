War death toll in Lebanon rises to 570

BEIRUT

Smoke rises from a building following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburb, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Israeli strikes have killed 570 people in Lebanon since the Middle East war spread to the country on March 2, the Health Ministry said on March 11.

The ministry provided a demographic breakdown of those killed, reporting that 439 of them were men, 45 women, and 86 children.

The toll includes 14 healthcare workers, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s minister of social affairs said the war has displaced 780,000 people in the country so far.

Haneen Sayed told reporters after meeting President Joseph Aoun on March 11 morning that 120,000 displaced people are staying in shelters around Lebanon.

They discussed the challenges of the response and the humanitarian aid arriving to support the displaced, Sayed said.

Sayed added that a European Union plane arrived on March 10 with aid that will be distributed in shelters.

She said additional aid shipments from Jordan, France and other countries are expected.

Israel’s strikes came as the Financial Times on March 11 reported that Israeli officials are planning a prolonged campaign against the Hezbollah, which could continue even after the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran concludes.

Israeli sources indicated last week that the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is expected to last “weeks,” as the coalition aims to dismantle Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure, along with key security structures supporting the Islamic Republic.

US President Donald Trump, however, described the conflict on March 9 as ahead of schedule and “largely complete.”

Officials familiar with the planning told the Financial Times that the Israeli campaign against Hezbollah could last at least as long as the Iran operation and might continue even after any ceasefire with Tehran.

“[The goal is] to inflict sufficient damage [on Hezbollah] so that northern residents no longer live under the constant threat of evacuation,” one official said, referring to communities previously displaced by cross-border attacks.