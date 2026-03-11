Russian strikes kill 2, wound 7 in Kharkiv

Russian strikes kill 2, wound 7 in Kharkiv

KHARKIV
Russian strikes kill 2, wound 7 in Kharkiv

Ukrainian emergency personnel clear debris in a damaged building of a civilian enterprise following a Russian attack in Kharkiv on March 11, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)

Russian drone strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed two people and wounded seven more, local authorities said Wednesday.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which lies close to the Russian border, was encircled at the beginning of Russia's invasion four years ago.

It has been attacked almost daily since Moscow's forces were pushed back later in 2022.

The governor of the wider region, Oleg Synegubov, said two people were killed in the attack on the Shevchenkivsky district.

"A civilian enterprise caught fire as a result of the enemy strike," he said, adding that three women and four men had been hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Ukraine hit a "key" military factory in a missile strike on March 10 on Russia's western city of Bryansk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after Moscow gave a toll of six dead in the attack.

"Our soldiers struck one of the key Russian military factories in Bryansk. This factory produced electronics and components for Russian missiles. The very ones that are striking our cities," Zelensky said in a daily address.

In a video posted on social media by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine purportedly showing the attack, a building is rocked by multiple explosions, with plumes of black smoke rising from the site.

Zelensky called the strike "a completely justified response to the aggressor."

Russia earlier accused Kiev of a "terrorist" attack in Bryansk that it said killed six civilians and wounded at least 37 people. It did not say what the target was.

Ukraine has not commented on the allegation of civilian casualties.

Bryansk, a city of around 400,000 residents, is about 100 kilometers from the Ukraine border.

Ukraine used British Storm Shadow cruise missiles in the attack, the Ukrainian military said.

war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan rejects separatist plans amid Iran crisis

Fidan rejects separatist plans amid Iran crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan rejects separatist plans amid Iran crisis

    Fidan rejects separatist plans amid Iran crisis

  2. Russia jails 15 for life over 2024 concert hall attack

    Russia jails 15 for life over 2024 concert hall attack

  3. Ukraine’s Zelensky set to meet with French President Macron

    Ukraine’s Zelensky set to meet with French President Macron

  4. Afghan government says four killed by Pakistani artillery

    Afghan government says four killed by Pakistani artillery

  5. Chile's new hard-right president vows action

    Chile's new hard-right president vows action
Recommended
Russia jails 15 for life over 2024 concert hall attack

Russia jails 15 for life over 2024 concert hall attack
Ukraine’s Zelensky set to meet with French President Macron

Ukraine’s Zelensky set to meet with French President Macron
Afghan government says four killed by Pakistani artillery

Afghan government says four killed by Pakistani artillery
Chiles new hard-right president vows action

Chile's new hard-right president vows action
China approves ethnic unity law criticized by rights groups

China approves 'ethnic unity' law criticized by rights groups
Iran war cost US over $11.3 bln in six days: Report

Iran war cost US over $11.3 bln in six days: Report
Outdated intel led US to carry out deadly strike on Iranian school: Reports

Outdated intel led US to carry out deadly strike on Iranian school: Reports
WORLD Russia jails 15 for life over 2024 concert hall attack

Russia jails 15 for life over 2024 concert hall attack

Russia on Thursday sentenced 15 men, including four gunmen, to life in prison over the Crocus concert hall attack which left 150 people dead, the deadliest onslaught in Russia in more than two decades.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate constant at 37 percent

Central Bank keeps interest rate constant at 37 percent

As widely expected, the Central Bank of Türkiye has kept its policy interest rate, or one-week repo rate, steady at 37 percent on March 12.

SPORTS Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
﻿