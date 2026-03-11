Russian strikes kill 2, wound 7 in Kharkiv

KHARKIV

Ukrainian emergency personnel clear debris in a damaged building of a civilian enterprise following a Russian attack in Kharkiv on March 11, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)

Russian drone strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed two people and wounded seven more, local authorities said Wednesday.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which lies close to the Russian border, was encircled at the beginning of Russia's invasion four years ago.

It has been attacked almost daily since Moscow's forces were pushed back later in 2022.

The governor of the wider region, Oleg Synegubov, said two people were killed in the attack on the Shevchenkivsky district.

"A civilian enterprise caught fire as a result of the enemy strike," he said, adding that three women and four men had been hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Ukraine hit a "key" military factory in a missile strike on March 10 on Russia's western city of Bryansk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after Moscow gave a toll of six dead in the attack.

"Our soldiers struck one of the key Russian military factories in Bryansk. This factory produced electronics and components for Russian missiles. The very ones that are striking our cities," Zelensky said in a daily address.

In a video posted on social media by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine purportedly showing the attack, a building is rocked by multiple explosions, with plumes of black smoke rising from the site.

Zelensky called the strike "a completely justified response to the aggressor."

Russia earlier accused Kiev of a "terrorist" attack in Bryansk that it said killed six civilians and wounded at least 37 people. It did not say what the target was.

Ukraine has not commented on the allegation of civilian casualties.

Bryansk, a city of around 400,000 residents, is about 100 kilometers from the Ukraine border.

Ukraine used British Storm Shadow cruise missiles in the attack, the Ukrainian military said.