Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend a high-level meeting in Paris on Jan. 6 with leaders from Ukraine, France and other prominent European powers amid ongoing efforts to seal an agreement between Moscow and Kiev to end the 4-year-old war, Turkish diplomatic sources have informed.
Turkish political leaders have expressed disquiet and condemnation following a U.S. military operation that seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Snowfall that marked the start of the year across Türkiye is gradually giving way to clearer skies during the first half of the new week, before winter conditions return toward the weekend.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Portugal on Jan. 5 to hold bilateral talks and attend the Ambassadors’ Conference hosted by the Portuguese Foreign Ministry, Turkish diplomatic sources have informed.
As another New Year’s shopping rush comes to an end, data from the retail and e-commerce sectors point out that Turkish consumers increasingly turned to online platforms for their holiday purchases, with average gift spending reaching around 2,800 Turkish Liras ($65) per basket.
Türkiye’s museums and archaeological sites welcomed more than 33 million visitors in 2025, highlighting the country’s growing prominence as a global destination for cultural heritage and historical tourism, the country’s culture minister has said.
Türkiye’s Higher Education Council (YÖK) and four universities in the country’s southeast will launch a new “energy academy” aimed at boosting public awareness of energy efficiency and promoting more sustainable use, officials said.
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held on Friday phone calls with his Saudi and UAE counterparts, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, respectively, to discuss latest developments in Yemen, Turkish diplomatic sources said.