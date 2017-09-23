Türkiye

Türkiye Erdoğan says Türkiye raised concerns over Venezuela in phone call with Trump

Erdoğan says Türkiye raised concerns over Venezuela in phone call with Trump
Türkiye Europeans must ensure their own security, Fidan says

Europeans must ensure their own security, Fidan says
Türkiye detains 23 more in drug probe, including actor from hit TV series

Türkiye detains 23 more in drug probe, including actor from hit TV series

Turkish authorities have carried out a new wave of detentions in a wide-ranging drug investigation targeting figures from the entertainment and media sectors, taking 23 people into custody, prosecutors said on Jan. 5.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Deadly mine landslide case set for key hearing

Deadly mine landslide case set for key hearing
TÜRKIYE DEVA Party MP resigns to join ruling AKP

DEVA Party MP resigns to join ruling AKP

Lawmaker İrfan Karatutlu announced his resignation from the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party) on Jan. 5, to join the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

TÜRKIYE Fidan will attend Ukraine peace talks in Paris

Fidan will attend Ukraine peace talks in Paris

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend a high-level meeting in Paris on Jan. 6 with leaders from Ukraine, France and other prominent European powers amid ongoing efforts to seal an agreement between Moscow and Kiev to end the 4-year-old war, Turkish diplomatic sources have informed.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan: Türkiyes return to F-35 program key to NATO security

Erdoğan: Türkiye's return to F-35 program key to NATO security

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called for Türkiye’s reentry into the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program, framing the move as a vital step to cement ties with Washington and bolster NATO security.

Türkiye closely following developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan TÜRKIYE

Türkiye 'closely' following developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan
Türkiye moves to boost inspections, treatment access to curb addiction TÜRKIYE

Türkiye moves to boost inspections, treatment access to curb addiction
Indictment reveals how Istanbul-based armed gang recruited vulnerable youths TÜRKIYE

Indictment reveals how Istanbul-based armed gang recruited vulnerable youths
Türkiye marks 10 years of scientific presence in Antarctica TÜRKIYE

Türkiye marks 10 years of scientific presence in Antarctica
New Siper missile delivery expands Steel Dome network TÜRKIYE

New Siper missile delivery expands Steel Dome network
Parliament to reopen with focus on new traffic laws TÜRKIYE

Parliament to reopen with focus on new traffic laws
Political leaders voice unease over US toppling of Maduro TÜRKIYE

Political leaders voice unease over US toppling of Maduro

Turkish political leaders have expressed disquiet and condemnation following a U.S. military operation that seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Warm winds briefly ease winter grip across Türkiye TÜRKIYE

Warm winds briefly ease winter grip across Türkiye

Snowfall that marked the start of the year across Türkiye is gradually giving way to clearer skies during the first half of the new week, before winter conditions return toward the weekend.

Turkish top diplomat to visit Portugal for talks TÜRKIYE

Turkish top diplomat to visit Portugal for talks

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Portugal on Jan. 5 to hold bilateral talks and attend the Ambassadors’ Conference hosted by the Portuguese Foreign Ministry, Turkish diplomatic sources have informed.

Türkiye calls for restraint in Venezuela after US strikes TÜRKIYE

Türkiye calls for restraint in Venezuela after US strikes

Türkiye said Saturday that it places importance on stability in Venezuela and on the peace and well-being of the Venezuelan people.
Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates TÜRKIYE

Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

As another New Year’s shopping rush comes to an end, data from the retail and e-commerce sectors point out that Turkish consumers increasingly turned to online platforms for their holiday purchases, with average gift spending reaching around 2,800 Turkish Liras ($65) per basket.
Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year TÜRKIYE

Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year

Türkiye’s museums and archaeological sites welcomed more than 33 million visitors in 2025, highlighting the country’s growing prominence as a global destination for cultural heritage and historical tourism, the country’s culture minister has said.  
Turkish higher education body to launch ‘energy academy’ with four universities TÜRKIYE

Turkish higher education body to launch ‘energy academy’ with four universities

Türkiye’s Higher Education Council (YÖK) and four universities in the country’s southeast will launch a new “energy academy” aimed at boosting public awareness of energy efficiency and promoting more sustainable use, officials said.
FM Fidan discusses Yemen developments with Saudi, UAE counterparts TÜRKIYE

FM Fidan discusses Yemen developments with Saudi, UAE counterparts

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held on Friday phone calls with his Saudi and UAE counterparts, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, respectively, to discuss latest developments in Yemen, Turkish diplomatic sources said.
OPINION
Back to culinary roots AYLİN ÖNEY TAN
Back to culinary roots
ALL COLUMNISTS
﻿