Türkiye-Syria border gate to reopen after 12-year closure

ŞANLIURFA

One of the border crossings between Türkiye and Syria reopened on May 12, ending a 12-year closure, local officials have announced.

The reopening of the Akçakale crossing in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, which sits roughly in the middle of Türkiye’s 900-kilometer border with Syria, is the latest step in Damascus’ move towards normalization with its neighbors.

The crossing, which lies just over the border from Tal Abyad in northern Syria, was closed by Türkiye in 2014 after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) took over the town following the defeat of the ISIL terrorist organization.

Türkiye has long viewed the SDF as linked to PKK and a major threat along its southern border.

It was partially reopened in 2019 for trade, funerals and the crossing of government officials after a Turkish military operation against PKK.

The decision will now mean the crossing is open to civilians.

On the morning of May 12, those wishing to cross into Syria gathered at the border gate. Following passport checks and the necessary procedures, crossings were carried out.

“Due to the civil war in neighboring Syria, our border gate was kept open for humanitarian aid crossings only for a long period due to security reasons. Now, our citizens who hold passports will be able to cross to the other side,” Akçakale Mayor Abdülhakim Ayhan wrote in a social media post.

After about a month of ongoing efforts, crossings have resumed, he said.

With the move, six of the 12 crossings between Türkiye and Syria are now open.

Türkiye has forged close ties with Syria’s new rulers, with President Ahmad al-Sharaa joining a diplomacy forum in the Turkish resort city of Antalya in April.