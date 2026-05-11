Erdoğan calls for closer EU ties in Belgian queen’s visit

ISTANBUL

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan, Belgium’s Queen Mathilde (C), and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Developments in the Middle East have once again highlighted the geopolitical importance of Türkiye-European Union relations, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Belgium’s Queen Mathilde during her economic mission to Istanbul.

The closed-door meeting at Vahdettin Mansion covered Türkiye-Belgium ties as well as regional and global issues, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate. Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan was also present at the gathering.

“President Erdoğan also underlined that Türkiye’s participation in the EU’s defense initiatives is in the mutual interest of all sides,” the directorate said in a readout.

Erdoğan further said Türkiye and Belgium hold significant potential for cooperation in a broad range of fields, including trade, the defense industry, energy and agriculture, adding that efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties would continue.

The president noted that the green energy transition represents an important area of cooperation with Belgium, positioning Türkiye among Europe’s leading countries in installed renewable energy capacity.

During the meeting, Erdoğan also expressed hope that Queen Mathilde’s contacts with Turkish business circles would produce concrete outcomes. He also said updating the customs union deal is “a key area necessitating swift progress” on the path toward Ankara’s full EU membership.

The Belgian queen is leading a trade mission to Türkiye alongside a high-level delegation aimed at boosting bilateral economic and commercial cooperation.

The delegation accompanying the queen includes Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, Defense Minister Theo Franckeni, Brussels-Capital Region Minister-President Boris Dillies, Flemish Region Minister-President Matthias Diependaele, Walloon Region Vice-President Pierre-Yves Jeholet and over 400 private sector representatives.

The visit takes place from May 10 to 14, and it is expected to demonstrate the shared willingness of both countries to further strengthen Türkiye-Belgium ties, particularly through the diversification of cooperation areas and the comprehensive expansion of economic and trade relations, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

During a business forum earlier in the day, officials highlighted growing economic ties between the two countries and opportunities for broader trade and investment cooperation.

Organized by Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), the forum was attended by Belgium’s Queen Mathilde as well as a high-level delegation.

Speakers emphasized the importance of modernizing the Türkiye-EU customs union and Türkiye’s role as a production and logistics hub for European markets.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said reliable partnerships are increasingly important amid global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions.

He noted that bilateral trade between the two countries reached $9.3 billion last year and said officials aim to raise the figure to $15 billion in a sustainable and balanced manner.

Bolat said priorities include strengthening the legal and business framework between the two countries through agreements on investment protection, investment promotion and the avoidance of double taxation, ensuring transparency, predictability and security for investors.

Belgium previously organized a trade mission visit to Türkiye in 2012. The mission at the time was led by King Philippe, then crown prince, while Queen Mathilde accompanied him as Princess Mathilde.