Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers review US-Iran talks

Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers review US-Iran talks

ANKARA
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers review US-Iran talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on May 8 to discuss the current stage of talks between Tehran and Washington, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

The two ministers reviewed recent developments in the negotiation process between Iran and the United States, the sources added.

The call came as Iran continued to assess a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the conflict.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran was still reviewing the proposal and would announce its final position once the assessment was completed, according to Iranian media.

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