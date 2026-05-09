Trump threatens to resume military action if Iran deal not sealed

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives during a Mother's Day luncheon in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Washington may escalate its military posture in the Strait of Hormuz if a deal with Iran is not finalized, threatening to revive and expand the paused "Project Freedom" operation.

"We'll go a different route if everything doesn't get signed up, buttoned up," Trump told reporters at the White House.

When asked whether the U.S. would return to "Project Freedom," Trump responded, "I don’t think so," but added that it still "might do it."

He explained that Pakistan, which is mediating talks between Washington and Tehran, asked the U.S. not to resume the military operation.

"We may go back to Project Freedom if things don't happen," he said. "It’ll be Project Freedom Plus, meaning Project Freedom plus other things," without elaborating on what additional measures the expanded operation would entail.

A U.S. fighter jet on May 8 disabled two Iranian-flagged tankers, prompting retaliatory attacks and rattling a shaky truce as Trump said he was awaiting Tehran's reply to his latest proposal to end the Middle East war.

Iranian officials accused the United States of violating the ceasefire with the tanker strikes and hampering diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

A parallel ceasefire in Lebanon was also under strain. Iran-backed Hezbollah launched missiles and drones at military bases in Israel in retaliation for a recent attack on Beirut and ongoing strikes in the south, where Lebanese authorities reported 11 people killed on Friday.

U.S. Central Command said an F/A-18 Super Hornet used precision munitions on Friday against two ships in the Gulf of Oman — gateway to the vital Strait of Hormuz — to prevent them from continuing to Iran.

An Iranian military official told local media the country's navy had "responded to the violation of the ceasefire and to American terrorism with strikes" and "the clashes have now ceased."

The latest incident came after another flare-up overnight in the strait, control of which an adviser to Iran's supreme leader compared to having "an atomic bomb."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated on May 8 that it was "unacceptable" for Tehran to control the crucial oil conduit.

Speaking to reporters in Rome, Rubio said Washington was expecting Iran's response to its latest proposal later in the day and expressed hope it would be "a serious offer."

Trump, at the White House, later added: "I'm getting a letter supposedly tonight, so we'll see how that goes."

Washington has sent Iran, via Pakistani mediators, a proposal to extend the truce in the Gulf to allow for talks on a final settlement of the conflict launched 10 weeks ago with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Friday that the proposal was still "under review," according to the ISNA news agency.

Iran's U.N. envoy, Amir Saeed Irvani, accused the United States of violating the ceasefire with the attacks on the Iranian tankers, in a letter to the U.N. secretary-general and Security Council.

Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Washington on Friday and discussed the Pakistani-led efforts to broker a permanent peace.

Iran has repeatedly attacked sites in Qatar during the war, pointing to the wealthy emirate's role as host of a major U.S. air base.

Satellite images have meanwhile shown that an oil slick is spreading off the coast of Iran's Kharg Island, a key oil export terminal for the Islamic republic.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the apparent spill, which was located off the island's west coast and appears to cover more than 20 square miles (52 square kilometres), according to global monitor Orbital EOS.

Kharg Island is at the heart of Iran's oil export industry, a lynchpin of the country's battered economy, and lies in the Gulf, north of the narrow Strait of Hormuz.

Following the start of the war on February 28, Iran largely closed the strait, throwing global markets into turmoil and driving up oil prices. The U.S. later imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports in response.

On Sunday, Trump announced a U.S. naval operation designed to reopen the strait to commercial shipping, only to abandon it on Tuesday in favour of a return to negotiations.

Saudi sources told AFP on Friday that the kingdom had refused permission for the U.S. military to use its bases and airspace for the Hormuz operation, with one saying Riyadh "felt it would just escalate the situation and would not work."

Lebanon front

On the war's other front, Hezbollah said a salvo of missiles targeted a base south of the Israeli city of Nahariya on Friday in response to Israeli targeting of Beirut's southern suburbs and southern Lebanon.

Hours later, the Iran-backed group announced it had launched a swarm of drones at another base in northern Israel.

Israel has kept up its strikes on Hezbollah in spite of a ceasefire, and on Wednesday it carried out its first attack on Beirut's southern suburbs in a month, saying it killed a senior Hezbollah commander.

The Lebanese health ministry said Israeli strikes in the south killed 10 people on Friday, including two children and three women. Lebanon's civil defence said one of its members was killed.

The latest violence came as Lebanon and Israel, officially at war since 1948, were set to hold direct negotiations in Washington next week, which Hezbollah vehemently opposes.