US intelligence sees Iran's new supreme leader influencing war strategy: Report

US intelligence sees Iran's new supreme leader influencing war strategy: Report

WASHINGTON
US intelligence sees Irans new supreme leader influencing war strategy: Report

Women walk past a banner depicting Iran's current supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei along a street Tehran on May 6, 2026. (AFP)

U.S. intelligence agencies believe Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is involved in shaping Tehran's wartime strategy and negotiations with Washington despite remaining out of public view following injuries sustained during the war, according to a CNN report on May 8.

The report, citing sources familiar with U.S. intelligence assessments, said uncertainty remains about how much authority Khamenei currently exercises within the Iranian leadership structure after attacks in the war killed several senior officials, including his father.

U.S. officials reportedly believe Khamenei has continued to communicate through trusted couriers and in-person contacts while recovering from injuries that include burns and shrapnel wounds.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, insisted he is recovering well. Mazaher Hosseini, the head of protocol in the office of the supreme leader, said Friday that Khamenei's condition has improved and dismissed speculation surrounding his health.

The report also said U.S. intelligence assessments found Iran's military capabilities had been weakened but not eliminated by American strikes, with many missile launchers still operational.

It added that senior members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are believed to be handling much of the government’s day-to-day operations as diplomatic efforts with the Trump administration continue.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza-bound flotilla arrives in Marmaris after interception

Gaza-bound flotilla arrives in Marmaris after interception
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza-bound flotilla arrives in Marmaris after interception

    Gaza-bound flotilla arrives in Marmaris after interception

  2. Mothers’ peace initiative meet parties, seek Öcalan visit

    Mothers’ peace initiative meet parties, seek Öcalan visit

  3. Opposition leader faces another probe over Gürlek claims

    Opposition leader faces another probe over Gürlek claims

  4. Queen Mathilde leads major Belgian trade mission to Türkiye

    Queen Mathilde leads major Belgian trade mission to Türkiye

  5. Ahmed al-Sharaa removes his brother from top post in Syria reshuffle

    Ahmed al-Sharaa removes his brother from top post in Syria reshuffle
Recommended
Ahmed al-Sharaa removes his brother from top post in Syria reshuffle

Ahmed al-Sharaa removes his brother from top post in Syria reshuffle
Australias conservatives reel from by-election loss to far right

Australia's conservatives reel from by-election loss to far right
UK’s Starmer vows to ‘listen to voters’ after election drubbing

UK’s Starmer vows to ‘listen to voters’ after election drubbing
Israel built hidden military base in Iraq: Report

Israel built hidden military base in Iraq: Report
Iran ceasefire tested as cargo ship hit off Qatar’s coast

Iran ceasefire tested as cargo ship hit off Qatar’s coast
Putin says Ukraine war winding down, blasts West for backing Kiev

Putin says Ukraine war winding down, blasts West for backing Kiev
US-Iran war should not overshadow Palestinian issue: Fidan

US-Iran war should not overshadow Palestinian issue: Fidan
WORLD Ahmed al-Sharaa removes his brother from top post in Syria reshuffle

Ahmed al-Sharaa removes his brother from top post in Syria reshuffle

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa reshuffled several top government posts on May 9 and removed his brother from a key position that had drawn accusations of nepotism as his administration struggles to unite a divided nation after a brutal civil war.

ECONOMY Soaring energy profits reignite calls for windfall tax

Soaring energy profits reignite calls for windfall tax

European oil and gas companies who posted huge profits in the first quarter on soaring prices caused by the war in the Middle East face new calls from London to Paris to tax their outsized gains.

SPORTS Galatasaray in seventh heaven after Süper Lig title

Galatasaray in seventh heaven after Süper Lig title

Galatasaray fans are ecstatic after the club secured its fourth consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and a record-extending 26th crown on May 9, overcoming a late-season stumble to defeat Antalyaspor 4-2 and ignite country-wide celebrations.

﻿