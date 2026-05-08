Sea temperatures near all-time highs as El Nino looms: Monitor

Sea temperatures near all-time highs as El Nino looms: Monitor

PARIS
Sea temperatures near all-time highs as El Nino looms: Monitor

The European Union's climate monitor said on May 8 that ocean temperatures are edging toward record highs as conditions shift toward a potentially powerful El Nino weather pattern.

Samantha Burgess from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) said sea surface temperatures in recent days were just shy of the all-time highs of 2024 and May looked set to break its own record.

"It's a matter of days before we are back in record-breaking ocean SSTs (sea surface temperatures) again," Burgess, strategic lead for climate at ECMWF, told AFP.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service said daily sea surface temperatures in April "gradually inched" toward near-record highs, reflecting the transition to El Nino expected in coming months.

Copernicus, which is overseen by the ECMWF, said sea surface temperatures in April were the second-highest measured, with marine heatwaves breaking records in the ocean between the tropical Pacific and United States.

Last month, the World Meteorological Organization said El Nino conditions could develop as soon as May to July.

One phase of a natural climate cycle in Pacific Ocean temperatures and trade winds, El Nino influences global weather and increases the likelihood of drought, heavy rainfall and other climate extremes.

It also adds heat to a planet already warmed from burning fossil fuels. The last El Nino helped make 2023 and 2024 the second- and first-hottest years on record, respectively.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows Türkiye won’t back down from anti-terror bid

Erdoğan vows Türkiye won’t back down from anti-terror bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows Türkiye won’t back down from anti-terror bid

    Erdoğan vows Türkiye won’t back down from anti-terror bid

  2. Opposition mayor Köksal announces switch to AKP

    Opposition mayor Köksal announces switch to AKP

  3. Türkiye says no hantavirus cases detected amid concern over outbreak

    Türkiye says no hantavirus cases detected amid concern over outbreak

  4. Israel ramps up airstrikes across Lebanon despite ceasefire

    Israel ramps up airstrikes across Lebanon despite ceasefire

  5. Belgium describes Turkish defense industry as ‘role model,’ seeks cooperation

    Belgium describes Turkish defense industry as ‘role model,’ seeks cooperation
Recommended
Israel ramps up airstrikes across Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israel ramps up airstrikes across Lebanon despite ceasefire
Starmer says takes responsibility for Labour losses in local polls

Starmer says 'takes responsibility' for Labour losses in local polls
Rubio meets Italian PM after Trump criticism

Rubio meets Italian PM after Trump criticism
Trump heads for Xi summit overshadowed by Iran war

Trump heads for Xi summit overshadowed by Iran war
Gulf clash threatens hopes for quick US-Iran deal

Gulf clash threatens hopes for quick US-Iran deal
Women linked to ISIL fighters return to Australia from Mideast

Women linked to ISIL fighters return to Australia from Mideast
WORLD Israel ramps up airstrikes across Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israel ramps up airstrikes across Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israeli and Lebanese envoys will sit down for a fresh round of peace talks in Washington next week, even as Israel presses its campaign against the militant group Hezbollah in spite of a ceasefire.

ECONOMY TUSAŞ plans to boost annual aircraft production capacity by 24 units

TUSAŞ plans to boost annual aircraft production capacity by 24 units

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) designed a new production plant to boost its manufacturing output with an additional 24 aircraft per year capacity, the firm’s deputy general manager has said.

SPORTS Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.
﻿