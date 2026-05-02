Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.

Fresh off a dominant 3-0 victory over Fenerbahçe in last April 26's “Intercontinental Derby,” Galatasaray heads to Samsunspor on May 2.

A win for the defending champion, coupled with anything less than a victory for Fenerbahçe against fifth-place Başakşehir, would crown Galatasaray the champion.

Despite his side’s major advantage, Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk warned his side that while the derby win was a statement, the job remains unfinished until the trophy is secured against a disciplined Samsunspor side sitting seventh in the table.

"We will play against a good team, you need to be well-prepared for this,” Buruk said after the derby.

“There was excessive celebrations after the match; I wanted to clarify that it was not a championship celebration. We haven't won anything yet. If we win our fourth [consecutive] title, our goal will be a fifth straight championship."

Galatasaray, with 23 wins, three draws and five losses, has been nearly unstoppable in the home stretch, buoyed by the clinical form of Victor Osimhen, who opened the scoring in the derby.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe, with 19 wins and 10 draws so far, finds itself in the rare position of needing a miracle. After an unbeaten run that lasted 25 matches earlier this season, the collapse at RAMS Park has left the club reeling.

The club is in a state of chaos after it sacked coach Domenico Tedesco and sporting director Devin Özek mid-week, while club chairman Sadettin Saran called for an extraordinary congress for June 6 and announced he will not seek reelection.

To keep the race alive, Fenerbahçe must defeat a surging Başakşehir on May 2 and hope for a Galatasaray collapse.

Even if the title race concludes, the battle for second place remains fierce. Trabzonspor, with 65 points trails Fenerbahçe by just two points and hosts Göztepe on May 2. A win for the Black Sea side could see it leapfrog into second place should Fenerbahçe’s morale continue to dip.

While the top of the table eyes the trophy, the bottom is a chaotic scramble for survival. Only five points separate 14th place from 17th, with at least three teams facing the drop.

Fatih Karagümrük, sitting in last place with 21 points, faces a must-win against Gençlerbirliği on May 3. A loss for Karagümrük would all but confirm its return to the second tier.

The weekend also features a high-stakes "six-pointer" between Kayserispor and Eyüpspor. A win for Kayserispor would drag Eyüpspor directly into the relegation zone, while a loss could leave the Central Anatolian side stranded.

In the Mediterranean, Antalyaspor hosts Alanyaspor in a local derby fraught with tension, as the host looks to snap a losing streak that has seen it plummet toward the bottom four.

Other fixtures on May 3 include Kasımpaşa hosting Kocaelispor as the league winds down to a dramatic end.