Galatasaray takes giant step for historic league title

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray's Uruguayan midfielder #34 Lucas Torreira (2nd L) celebrates with Galatasaray's Nigerian forward #45 Victor Osimhen (L) after scoring his team's third goal during the Turkish Super lig football match between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray at the Rams Park stadium in Istanbul, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by Yasin Akgül / AFP)

Galatasaray took a commanding step toward the Süper Lig title on the night of April 26, defeating archrival Fenerbahçe in a high-stakes "Intercontinental Derby" that left the defending champion on the cusp of history and its opponent searching for answers.

The win moves Galatasaray seven points clear at the top of the table with only three matches remaining, moving manager Okan Buruk closer to matching a legendary milestone for the Istanbul giant.

For Fenerbahçe, the loss further complicates a narrowing path to the trophy.

The visiting side’s night started with frustration when Talisca missed a 13th-minute penalty that could have altered the momentum.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 40th minute at Rams Park, netting his 20th league goal of the season.

The match turned decisively in the second half when Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Ederson was sent off in the 62nd minute for dissent.

Shortly after, Barış Alper Yılmaz converted a 67th-minute penalty to double the lead before Lucas Torreira sealed the victory with an 83rd-minute strike.

Following the match, Buruk emphasized that while the derby win was a milestone, the title race remains active.

"Winning this victory was very important on the way to the championship," Buruk said.

"We will go to a very important away game in Samsun. Then we have two more matches. It's not over yet. We need to keep our feet on the ground."

Buruk, who was a key player during Galatasaray’s historic run of four consecutive titles under Fatih Terim in the late 1990s, spoke of his ambition to replicate that era from the sidelines.

"If we experience the championship four years in a row, it is important to equal that record," Buruk said. "I experienced this with our teacher Fatih during my football career. Experiencing it again as a technical director would be very valuable to me. As Galatasaray's coach, I hope we win the fourth, and I can then set the fifth as a goal for my players."

In the opposing camp, Fenerbahçe coach Domenico Tedesco was quick to shield his squad from the fallout of the derby defeat.

"Someone is always looking for a culprit. The culprit is me," Tedesco said. "That’s not a problem for me. Just leave the players alone."

The defeat leaves Fenerbahçe relying on a combination of its own perfect finish and a collapse by the league leader. Tedesco acknowledged the uphill battle ahead, beginning with a difficult fixture against Başakşehir followed by a trip to Konya.

"I don't know our championship chances, but what I need to do is focus on my job," Tedesco said.

"We will play difficult matches, especially the match against Başakşehir. Afterward, we will go to Konya. As long as it is mathematically possible, we will try to keep going."

Galatasaray will look to carry its momentum into the upcoming clash with Samsunspor, while Fenerbahçe must regroup quickly to at least finish in the top two for a spot in the next season’s Champions League qualifications.