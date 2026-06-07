Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

MIAMI
Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

 Türkiye defeated Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly match as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The national team took the lead in the 54th minute when Yunus Akgün controlled a pass from Arda Güler before sending a powerful shot from outside the penalty area into the net to make it 2-1.

Neither side was able to find another goal in the remaining minutes as Türkiye secured a 2-1 victory.

The Crescent-Stars had also defeated North Macedonia 4-0 in Istanbul in their first World Cup warm-up match.

With the match against Venezuela, Türkiye completed its preparations in Miami and will travel by charter flight to Mesa, Arizona, which will serve as the team’s main training base for the World Cup.

 

 

 

 

warm up,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel military strikes Beiruts southern suburbs

Israel military strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel military strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

    Israel military strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

  2. Guterres has ‘specific plan,’ Greek Cyprus says ahead of UN envoy talks

    Guterres has ‘specific plan,’ Greek Cyprus says ahead of UN envoy talks

  3. Parliament speaker cites delay in disarmament of PKK

    Parliament speaker cites delay in disarmament of PKK

  4. CHP mayors lead backchannel talks between rival factions

    CHP mayors lead backchannel talks between rival factions

  5. Residents vote to pick local officials in six new towns

    Residents vote to pick local officials in six new towns
Recommended
Yıldırım, Safi face off in Fenerbahçe leadership race

Yıldırım, Safi face off in Fenerbahçe leadership race
Türkiyes national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup

Türkiye's national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup
Türkiyes national team arrives in US for FIFA World Cup

Türkiye's national team arrives in US for FIFA World Cup
Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup
Antalyaspor final team to be relegated from Süper Lig

Antalyaspor final team to be relegated from Süper Lig
Relegation battle headlines final round of Süper Lig

Relegation battle headlines final round of Süper Lig
WORLD Israel military strikes Beiruts southern suburbs

Israel military strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

Israel's military struck terrorist command centers in Beirut's southern suburbs, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on June 7.
ECONOMY SpaceX signs pre-IPO deal to provide AI computing to Google

SpaceX signs pre-IPO deal to provide AI computing to Google

SpaceX on June 5 signed a blockbuster cloud computing agreement under which Google will pay the Elon Musk-founded rocket company $920 million per month for access to a massive cluster of AI chips, according to a disclosure in its initial public offering filing.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

 Türkiye defeated Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly match as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
﻿