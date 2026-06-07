Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

MIAMI

Türkiye defeated Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly match as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The national team took the lead in the 54th minute when Yunus Akgün controlled a pass from Arda Güler before sending a powerful shot from outside the penalty area into the net to make it 2-1.

Neither side was able to find another goal in the remaining minutes as Türkiye secured a 2-1 victory.

The Crescent-Stars had also defeated North Macedonia 4-0 in Istanbul in their first World Cup warm-up match.

With the match against Venezuela, Türkiye completed its preparations in Miami and will travel by charter flight to Mesa, Arizona, which will serve as the team’s main training base for the World Cup.