Zeynep Sönmez climbs up in WTA rankings

ISTANBUL

Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sönmez climbed to a career-high No. 48 in the WTA singles rankings announced on July 13, becoming the highest-ranked woman from Türkiye in history.



The 24-year-old’s rise into the top 50 came despite her elimination in the second round of Wimbledon.



Sönmez moves past previous record-holder Çağla Büyükakçay, who peaked at world No. 60 in 2016, to firmly establish herself as the vanguard of Turkish tennis on the global stage.



Czech Linda Noskova moved into the WTA Top 10 after winning her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon at the weekend.



The 21-year-old jumped five places to a career-high number seven ranking just behind compatriot Karolina Muchova, who she beat in the final at the All England Club on July 11.



Noskova won her third WTA title and first major in astonishing style, recovering from wasting five match points in the second set to beat Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in London.



Aryna Sabalenka, who crashed out of Wimbledon in the last 16 to Japan’s Naomi Osaka, remains world number one ahead of Kazakh Elena Rybakina, who fell in the third round to Belgian Elise Mertens.



American Jessica Pegula, a quarterfinalist in Wimbledon, moved up one place to third, ahead of compatriot Coco Gauff, who jumps three places to fourth after her run to the semifinal in London.