EU, UK hit Russia with joint sanctions over cyber attacks

LONDON

The European Union and Britain targeted Russia on July 13 with coordinated sanctions over cyber attacks in Europe, accusing Moscow’s FSB intelligence agency over involvement in digital strikes.



The move comes as Western officials warn Russia has stepped up its “hybrid” campaign to destabilize Europe over four years into the war on Ukraine.



Brussels said it was imposing sanctions on nine people and four entities, while London said it was adding 24 names to its blacklist.



The British government said the sanctions, the first joint cyber package with the EU, “target the Russian state’s persistent and increasingly reckless attempts to sow chaos and division across Europe.”



Among those subjected to asset freezes and visa bans were officers of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, and alleged “cybercriminals” working together with the Russian state.



In addition, the EU and Britain also said that a recent attempted cyber attack targeting critical infrastructure in Poland, including the power grid, was the latest in a raft of such moves by the FSB’s Center 16 spying hub.



“This reckless attack failed but could have caused 500,000 citizens to lose electricity in the depths of winter,” the British foreign office said.



“It is another example of the Russian state’s irresponsible attempts to sow chaos across Europe.”



The EU said that “among others, France, Germany, Poland, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Austria, Slovakia, Romania and Finland have been targeted” in a campaign stretching back years.