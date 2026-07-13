Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament

Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament

TEL AVIV
Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament

 

Israel will hold national elections on Oct. 27, the last date allowed by law, its parliament said on July 12, with the vote widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership since the Gaza war erupted.

The Knesset, as parliament is known, is set to end its current term on July 17, allowing the ruling coalition to complete a full four-year term for the first time in decades.

“Since the current Knesset is expected to serve its full term and the next general election is already set by law for Oct. 27, with no intention of shortening the legislature’s tenure, there is no need to enact a
Knesset Dissolution Law in the usual sense,” parliament said in a statement.

Netanyahu, 76, is already the country’s longest-serving prime minister, having served multiple, non-consecutive terms, and has declared his intention to run again.

He has said he “intends to win” the election, setting the stage for what could be the defining contest of his political life.

In recent days, his government, one of the most right-wing coalitions in Israel’s history, has been racing to pass a series of bills in a bid to shore up his alliance and enter the election from a position of strength.

Last month, Netanyahu even said that he intended to “establish a broad national government, not a right-wing, not a left-wing government that depends on Arab parties, but a broad national government.”

By reaching across the aisle, Netanyahu appears to be trying to reframe his electoral pitch around national unity rather than ideological alignment.

But recent polls show that a majority of Israelis want him out of office, with former military chief Gadi Eisenkot emerging as his main rival.

Public opinion turned critical of the ceasefire that halted the war Israel and the US launched against Iran in late February, which led to a deal between Tehran and Washington that many view as unfavorable to Israel.

Anger also lingers over the security failures surrounding the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, which continues to weigh on Netanyahu’s standing.

October,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

    Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

  2. Erdoğan says Türkiye at center of NATO transformation

    Erdoğan says Türkiye at center of NATO transformation

  3. US NATO ambassador: F-35 sale ‘can happen’

    US NATO ambassador: F-35 sale ‘can happen’

  4. Özel allies take CHP crisis to court with new convention bid

    Özel allies take CHP crisis to court with new convention bid

  5. Turkish Cyprus rejects EU appointment of special envoy

    Turkish Cyprus rejects EU appointment of special envoy
Recommended
EU, UK hit Russia with joint sanctions over cyber attacks

EU, UK hit Russia with joint sanctions over cyber attacks
Over 2,700 may have died due to England heat waves: researchers

Over 2,700 may have died due to England heat waves: researchers
Iran deal in ‘crisis’ as Trump says US to control Hormuz

Iran deal in ‘crisis’ as Trump says US to control Hormuz
Ukraine drone strikes kill four, wound seven in Russia: officials

Ukraine drone strikes kill four, wound seven in Russia: officials
Ukraine allies to gather in Paris to step up pressure on Russia

Ukraine allies to gather in Paris to step up pressure on Russia
US strikes Iran as Gulf states targeted in flareup over Hormuz

US strikes Iran as Gulf states targeted in flareup over Hormuz
WORLD Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament

Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament

Israel will hold national elections on Oct. 27, the last date allowed by law, its parliament said on July 12, with the vote widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership since the Gaza war erupted.
ECONOMY US company projects 250,000 bpd output in Diyarbakır Basin

US company projects 250,000 bpd output in Diyarbakır Basin

Türkiye’s Diyarbakır Basin has the potential to pump up to 250,000 barrels of oil and 25 million cubic meters of natural gas daily, according to Malone Mitchell, chairman of the U.S.-based energy firm TransAtlantic Petroleum.
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez climbs up in WTA rankings

Zeynep Sönmez climbs up in WTA rankings

Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sönmez climbed to a career-high No. 48 in the WTA singles rankings announced on July 13, becoming the highest-ranked woman from Türkiye in history.
﻿