Ukraine drone strikes kill four, wound seven in Russia: officials

Ukraine drone strikes kill four, wound seven in Russia: officials

MOSCOW
Ukraine drone strikes kill four, wound seven in Russia: officials

Ukrainian drone strikes killed four people and wounded seven in Russia on July 13, most in the Moscow region, local officials said, as Kiev upped its strikes in response to Kremlin's barrages.

Ukraine has been striking Russia, particularly energy targets, which Kiev says is fair retribution for Moscow's more than four years of attacks on its territory.

"In the settlement of Pionersky in Istra, three people were killed and three more wounded as a result of a drone falling," Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov posted on Telegram.

Two more people had been wounded in another part of the region, he added.

Air defenses shot down 81 drones over the region, Vorobyov said.

In the region of Belgorod on the border with Ukraine a woman died in a drone strike in the town of Berezovka and two men were wounded in Krinichnoye, local authorities said in a statement.

Drones also attacked southern Stavropol, sparking a fire at an industrial zone, the region's governor said on Monday.

"The attack has caused a fire in the industrial zone in... Vyazniki, Shpakovsky district," Governor Vladimir Vladimirov posted on Telegram.

He said emergency and firefighting services were at the scene, and there were no reports of casualties.

"The drone threat continues to be in effect across the entire region. Be vigilant and careful," he added.

Ukraine's allies are set to meet in Paris on Monday for talks on putting pressure on Russia to end the war.

U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to end the fighting have stalled in recent months, as Washington has shifted focus to its conflict with Iran.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

    Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

  2. Erdoğan says Türkiye at center of NATO transformation

    Erdoğan says Türkiye at center of NATO transformation

  3. US NATO ambassador: F-35 sale ‘can happen’

    US NATO ambassador: F-35 sale ‘can happen’

  4. Özel allies take CHP crisis to court with new convention bid

    Özel allies take CHP crisis to court with new convention bid

  5. Turkish Cyprus rejects EU appointment of special envoy

    Turkish Cyprus rejects EU appointment of special envoy
Recommended
Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament

Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament
EU, UK hit Russia with joint sanctions over cyber attacks

EU, UK hit Russia with joint sanctions over cyber attacks
Over 2,700 may have died due to England heat waves: researchers

Over 2,700 may have died due to England heat waves: researchers
Iran deal in ‘crisis’ as Trump says US to control Hormuz

Iran deal in ‘crisis’ as Trump says US to control Hormuz
Ukraine allies to gather in Paris to step up pressure on Russia

Ukraine allies to gather in Paris to step up pressure on Russia
US strikes Iran as Gulf states targeted in flareup over Hormuz

US strikes Iran as Gulf states targeted in flareup over Hormuz
WORLD Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament

Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament

Israel will hold national elections on Oct. 27, the last date allowed by law, its parliament said on July 12, with the vote widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership since the Gaza war erupted.
ECONOMY US company projects 250,000 bpd output in Diyarbakır Basin

US company projects 250,000 bpd output in Diyarbakır Basin

Türkiye’s Diyarbakır Basin has the potential to pump up to 250,000 barrels of oil and 25 million cubic meters of natural gas daily, according to Malone Mitchell, chairman of the U.S.-based energy firm TransAtlantic Petroleum.
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez climbs up in WTA rankings

Zeynep Sönmez climbs up in WTA rankings

Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sönmez climbed to a career-high No. 48 in the WTA singles rankings announced on July 13, becoming the highest-ranked woman from Türkiye in history.
﻿