Turkish ship and yacht sector targets record export this year

Turkish ship and yacht sector targets record export this year

ISTANBUL  
Turkish ship and yacht sector targets record export this year

 

Türkiye’s ship, yacht and services sector is aiming to achieve a record $2.5 billion to $3 billion in exports this year, said Mustafa Talha Pepe, chairman of the Board of the Ship, Yacht and Services Exporters’ Association (GYHİB).

Pepe stated that the ship, yacht and services sector generated $1.5 billion in exports in the first six months of the year.

He emphasized that exports were supported particularly by deliveries of fishing vessels, special-purpose ships and tugboats to Northern European countries, noting that the sector continues to strengthen its competitiveness in international markets.

Pepe said a significant portion of the first-half performance stemmed from deliveries under contracts signed two to three years ago.

“We continuously participate in trade fairs across many European countries for both ships and yachts. We were in Greece last month. We will most likely attend fairs in Germany and France in September and October,” Pepe said.

Highlighting the sector’s rapid adaptation to the transformation in sustainable shipping, Pepe said that more than half of the vessels currently built at Turkish shipyards are equipped with environmentally friendly electric or LNG-supported technologies.

He added that production of green ships, particularly for the Northern European market, has been increasing.

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