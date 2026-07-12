16 companies listed on Borsa Istanbul in January-June period

ISTANBUL

A total of 16 companies launched initial public offerings and began trading on Borsa Istanbul in the first half of 2026, compared to a total of 18 IPOs completed during the whole of last year.

According to data from the Capital Markets Board (SPK), 14 companies went public in the first quarter. With the addition of two more companies in the second quarter, the total number of IPOs in the first half of the year reached 16.

Of these companies, 13 were listed on the Main Market, while three began trading on the Star Market. Both companies that joined the market during the second quarter were listed on the Star Market.

Metropal Kurumsal Hizmetler recorded the highest IPO price of the period at 80 Turkish Liras per share, followed by Netcad Yazılım at 46 liras and Ekinciler Demir ve Çelik, which went public in the second quarter at 45 liras per share. The company with the lowest IPO price in the first six months was Savur Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı at 4 liras per share.

Free-float ratios were largely concentrated within the 20 to 30 percent range. Z Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı maintained the highest free-float ratio of the period at 40.14 percent. Ekinciler Demir ve Çelik, which went public in May, recorded the lowest free-float ratio in the first half at 16.25 percent.

Activity in the IPO market is gaining momentum as the second half of 2026 began. Seven additional companies received approval to start trading on the stock exchange.