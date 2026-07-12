New YEKA tenders to spur renewable energy investments: Minister

ANKARA

Under the 2026 Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) program, Türkiye will launch 14 solar energy tenders and seven wind energy tenders with capacities of 900 megawatts and 1,500 megawatts respectively, according to Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

“With the 2026 YEKA tenders, we are opening the door to a new investment era in renewable energy,” Bayraktar said.

According to a statement from the Ministry, a new tender period in renewable energy is officially beginning with the publication in the Official Gazette of the announcement regarding the allocation of YEKA and grid connection capacities for solar and wind power projects.

Under the program, investors will be offered an additional 2,400 megawatts of capacity through a total of 21 tenders based on solar and wind energy. Applications will be accepted on October 13.

Commenting on the initiative, Bayraktar said solar and wind energy play a strategic role in the new energy architecture, in which electricity is at the center.

“Our installed electricity generation capacity has exceeded 125,000 megawatts, of which 78,000 megawatts come from renewable sources. To date, YEKA tenders totaling 7,800 megawatts have been held, including 3,800 megawatts conducted in 2025,” he said.

Bayraktar added that Türkiye would continue to hold at least 2,000 megawatts of solar and wind tenders every year.

“With the significant potential we possess in solar and wind energy, we will reach our target of 120,000 megawatts by 2035 in a shorter timeframe,” he said.

“We are also opening the door to a new investment period in renewable energy with the 2026 YEKA tenders. Through 14 solar tenders with a capacity of 900 megawatts and seven wind tenders with a capacity of 1,500 megawatts, we will provide fresh momentum to the sector,” Bayraktar said.

Legal entities established as joint-stock or limited liability companies under the Turkish Commercial Code, joint ventures, and foreign companies operating as capital companies will be eligible to participate in the tenders.

The starting ceiling price for all 21 tenders has been set at 5.50 euro cents per kilowatt-hour. The floor price has been determined as 3.25 euro cents per kilowatt-hour for solar power plants and 3.50 euro cents per kilowatt-hour for wind power plants.

Electricity generated by solar power plants will be allowed to be sold on the free market for 60 months from the date the contract is signed, while wind power plants will be able to sell electricity on the free market for 72 months. Following these periods, a 20-year electricity purchase term will begin for both solar and wind projects.

The tender specifications and contract details for the 2026 YEKA tenders have been published on the Ministry’s website.