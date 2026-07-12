Türkiye offers Europe’s cheapest holiday destination

ISTANBUL

Türkiye ranks as the cheapest country among Europe’s seven most popular holiday destinations, according to a Euronews Business analysis of Eurostat data on price levels for a range of goods and services.

The comparison uses several price level indices that measure the cost of different goods and services, including food, beverages, clothing and hotels. The household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) price level index reflects the overall price level of consumer goods and services.

Based on a basket of more than 2,000 goods and services, Türkiye emerged as the cheapest country overall. A basket costing 100 euros on average across the European Union costs just 59.6 euros in Türkiye, making it 40.4 percent cheaper than the EU average.

France was the most expensive destination among the seven countries, with a price level of 100.3 euros. It was followed by Italy at 97.1 euros, Spain at 91.6 euros, Greece at 87.4 euros, Portugal at 86.6 euros and Croatia at 78.4 euros.

Eurostat’s “restaurants and hotels” category compares the cost of dining out and staying in paid accommodation and is considered one of the most relevant indicators for travelers.

In this category, France recorded the highest price level index at 116, followed by Italy at 110.8. Portugal was the least expensive country, with the basket of services costing the equivalent of 73.6 euros, or 26.4 percent below the EU average. Türkiye also scored below 80, with a price level index of 78.3.

France was also the most expensive country in terms of food prices. A food basket costing 100 euros across the EU rises to 107.9 euros in France. The same basket costs 75.6 euros in Türkiye.

Spain, with a price level index of 94.9, was the only other country below the EU average, while food prices in the remaining countries were slightly above the bloc’s average.