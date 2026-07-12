Turkish automotive production falls 6 percent in first half of 2026

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s total automotive production declined by 6 percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2026 to 663,397 units, according to data released by the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

Passenger car production fell by 16 percent during the period, reaching 368,480 units.

In contrast, production in the commercial vehicle segment increased compared with the same period of the previous year. Total commercial vehicle production rose by 10 percent, while heavy commercial vehicle production increased by 9 percent and light commercial vehicle production grew by 10 percent.

During the January-June period, the automotive industry’s capacity utilization rate stood at 62 percent.

Automotive exports fell by 12 percent year-on-year in unit terms during the first half of the year, totaling 462,552 vehicles.

Passenger car exports declined by 27 percent during the period, while commercial vehicle exports increased by 8 percent. Tractor exports also rose by 26 percent to 6,653 units.

The automotive industry maintained its position as Türkiye’s leading export sector, accounting for 17.5 percent of total sectoral exports in the first six months.

In value terms, total automotive exports increased by 4 percent year-on-year to $20.8 billion.

Passenger car exports declined by 7 percent to $5.4 billion, while exports of the main automotive industry increased by 2 percent and supplier industry exports rose by 5 percent in dollar terms.

The total automotive market contracted by 8 percent year-on-year in the first six months, falling to 577,583 units.

The passenger car market also declined by 10 percent compared with the same period last year, totaling 440,234 units.

During the period, domestically produced vehicles accounted for 35 percent of passenger car sales and 23 percent of the light commercial vehicle market.