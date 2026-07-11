ASELSAN signs 1.47 billion euro air defense contract

ANKARA

Turkish defense company ASELSAN has signed a contract worth about 1.47 billion euros for additional work on air defense systems, the company has announced.

In a statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), ASELSAN said it had signed the agreement with the Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) for ongoing serial production projects in air defense systems.

ASELSAN is one of the main companies involved in Türkiye’s multi-layered air defense architecture known as Steel Dome.

The system is designed to integrate air defense weapons, radars, electro-optical systems, communications modules, command-and-control stations and artificial intelligence-supported decision tools under a single network structure.

Steel Dome is aimed at creating a common air picture in real time and enabling different air defense systems to operate together against threats at various altitudes and ranges.

The architecture includes systems such as KORKUT, HİSAR-A, GÖKER, GÖKBERK, HİSAR-O and SİPER, along with radar and electro-optical systems used for tracking, identification and classification.

The lower layers focus on threats such as swarm drones and kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles, while HİSAR and SİPER systems form the medium and upper layers of the structure.

ASELSAN’s HAKİM Air Command and Control System is also part of the Steel Dome architecture.

The company says HAKİM enables the coordinated use of different air defense elements and supports the integrated operation of sensors and weapons within the wider network.

The new contract comes as Türkiye continues to expand domestic air defense capabilities amid rising demand for layered systems against missiles, aircraft and unmanned platforms.