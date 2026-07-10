Türkiye’s industrial output unchanged annually in May

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s industrial production remained unchanged in May compared with the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on July 10.

Among the main industrial sectors, the mining and quarrying index declined 5 percent year-on-year in May.

Manufacturing production increased 0.3 percent, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose 1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 2.9 percent in May, after advancing 3.8 percent in April.

Mining and quarrying output increased 1.5 percent from the previous month, while manufacturing production decreased 3.3 percent.

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply output also fell 0.9 percent month-on-month.