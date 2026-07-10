Syria authorities say captured ISIL-linked cell behind blasts

DAMASCUS

Syrian security personnel inspect a burned vehicle near the Four Seasons Hotel after two explosions rocked the area earlier while Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa was meeting French President Emmanuel Macron at the presidential palace, in Damascus, Syria, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo)

Syrian officials said late on July 9 the country had captured an ISIL-linked cell responsible for two bomb blasts during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Damascus earlier this week.

The attacks cast a shadow over the first trip by a European Union head of state since Bashar al-Assad was toppled in late 2024, as President Ahmed al-Sharaa tries to rebuild the country's image after more than a decade of conflict.

In a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Macron said we must "not let ourselves be destabilized" by such attacks, and the two leaders vowed to boost ties with new ambassadors to be installed in each country.

Syria's Interior Minister Anas Khattab said that "the cell responsible for the terrorist bombings that targeted Damascus two days ago is now in our custody".

"Once the investigations are completed, we will reveal to the public the identities of the cell's members, their roles, and all of their affiliations and connections," he wrote on X.

Ahmad Dalati, head of interior security for the Damascus region, said on Syrian state television that preliminary investigations indicated the cell was affiliated with the ISIL terror group.

The interior ministry said in a statement that the cell had been captured following a series of raids "carried out at the same time against the suspects' different locations across Damascus and its countryside".

The statement said the raids occurred in four neighbourhoods, two of which have populations from toppled ruler Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority.

Two blasts hit central Damascus on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding dozens during the French president's first visit to Syria.

Journalists heard at least one blast echo through the city before seeing a plume of smoke rising near the hotel, where security forces closed a road and ambulances rushed to the scene.

The explosives had been planted near the Four Seasons Hotel, where Macron had spent the night, with Syria's interior ministry saying one was placed in a garbage container and the other in a vehicle near the hotel in the heart of the capital.

The blasts came after Macron's departure from the building, and moments before Syrian state media announced his arrival at the presidential palace to meet his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa.

In a joint news conference after the blast, Macron said we must "not let ourselves be destabilized" by such attacks, and reiterated Paris's support for the country.

Sharaa praised Macron's "courage" for pressing ahead with his visit despite the bombings.

He also announced "our agreement to begin the process of exchanging resident ambassadors between Damascus and Paris as soon as possible, signalling the return of diplomatic relations to their normal state".

Macron became the first head of state from the European Union to visit Syria since the fall of Assad in 2024.

Syria joined the U.S.-led coalition last year against the Islamic State group, which was largely wiped out in Iraq and Syria by 2019.

The explosions were the second in the Syrian capital this month, since a bomb rocked a Damascus cafe on July 2, killing 10 people.

The French president had postponed announcing the date of his visit until his plane landed on Monday, for security reasons.