600 dead in DR Congo Ebola outbreak

600 dead in DR Congo Ebola outbreak

GENEVA  
600 dead in DR Congo Ebola outbreak

 

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has now claimed 600 lives, figures published by the World Health Organization showed yesteryd, only three days after the figure topped 500.

Updated numbers issued by the U.N. health agency showed there have been 1,759 confirmed cases in DRC since the outbreak was declared in mid-May, including 600 confirmed deaths.

Two other people have died in neighboring Uganda, where 17 patients have recovered out of 20 total confirmed cases.

The WHO's figures for the DRC, which come from the health authorities in the vast country, show that the outbreak there has a case fatality rate of 34 percent.

A total of 285 patients in the DRC have recovered, while 304 suspected cases of the viral haemorrhagic fever are under investigation.

The outbreak in northeastern DRC has hit four provinces but is focused on Ituri province.

The outbreak is being driven by the rare Bundibugyo species of Ebola, for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments.

The trial of two potential treatments for Bundibugyo began in the DRC on July 2.

Ebola spreads through close contact and infected bodily fluids.

The DRC's 17th Ebola outbreak was declared on May 15 after several deaths in mineral-rich Ituri province, which is plagued by armed groups.

DR Congo,

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