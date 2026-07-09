Türkiye expects US to lift all sanctions, defense officials say after Trump pledge

Türkiye expects US to lift all sanctions, defense officials say after Trump pledge

ANKARA
Türkiye expects US to lift all sanctions, defense officials say after Trump pledge

Ankara expects Washington to remove all defense-related sanctions, Turkish defense officials said on July 9 following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that Washington would lift measures imposed on its NATO ally.

“Our expectation is the removal of [Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act] CAATSA sanctions, which are incompatible with the spirit of alliance, and all overt or covert restrictions on our defense industry,” Defense Ministry officials said during a briefing in Ankara, according to local media reports.

The officials welcomed Trump’s remarks, saying they reflected an approach aimed at strengthening trust and solidarity between the two allies.

Trump said on July 7 that Washington would lift sanctions on Türkiye, signaling a potential breakthrough in defense ties as he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of a NATO summit in the Turkish capital.

“I can tell you we’re gonna be taking the sanctions off. I don’t want him to waste his time answering that question ... we’re gonna be taking the sanctions off. It’s time to do that. We don’t want to sanction friends,” he told reporters when asked about the measures.

Asked about Türkiye’s possible return to the F-35 fighter jet program, Trump said a decision would be made soon. “Our relationship is very good right now,” he said.

Washington imposed sanctions on Ankara under the CAATSA after Türkiye purchased and deployed Russian S-400 air defense systems in 2019. The move also led to Türkiye’s removal from the multinational F-35 fighter jet program.

Responding to comments by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis opposing Türkiye’s potential acquisition of F-35 jets, Turkish officials urged against rhetoric that could increase tensions in the region.

“Türkiye supports the preservation of peace and stability in our region and the resolution of current issues through constructive dialogue and good neighborly relations,” they said.

“We reiterate that the Turkish Armed Forces pose no threat to anyone who does not pose a threat to them.”

f35, US,

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