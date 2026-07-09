Export expectations index increases

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s Export Expectations Index for the third quarter of the year increased by 2.4 points from the previous quarter to 101.5, while the Import Expectations Index fell by 2.2 points to 102.7, according to data released by the Ministry of Trade on July 9.



The expectations survey was conducted between June 4-17.



On an annual basis, the Export Expectations Index declined by 4 points compared with the same period last year.



The quarterly increase in the export index was driven by positive assessments regarding export expectations for the next three months, expectations for export orders, and the level of export orders recorded over the past three months. However, evaluations related to the current level of registered export orders weighed negatively on the index.



Meanwhile, the Import Expectations Index decreased by 12.1 points compared with the third quarter of the previous year.



Compared with the previous quarter, the import index was negatively affected by expectations for unit prices over the next three months and the current level of registered import orders. In contrast, expectations for imports over the next three months and assessments of import order levels during the past three months contributed positively to the index.