Turkish, Omani delegation explore joint real estate investment opportunities

ISTANBUL

Representatives of the Housing Developers and Investors Association (KONUTDER) met with an Omani delegation led by Housing and Urban Planning Minister Khalfan Al Shueili in Istanbul to discuss potential cooperation in real estate development, urban planning and investment projects.



The meeting brought together senior officials from Omani public institutions, investment organizations and real estate companies, alongside leading Turkish housing developers.



“We believe partnerships between Turkish developers and Omani investors can create significant opportunities for both countries,” Al Shueili said, inviting KONUTDER members to visit Oman and explore ongoing and planned projects.



He also encouraged Turkish companies to attend the Urban October–Urban, Home & Build Expo, scheduled for Oct. 5-8 in Oman, describing the event as a platform to strengthen industry ties.



KONUTDER Chairman Ziya Yılmaz said the gathering was aimed not only at evaluating current opportunities but also at building a long-term framework for cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.



“Turkish housing developers’ experience and Oman’s urban development vision can generate projects that add value to both nations,” Yılmaz said. “We see this meeting as the starting point of long-term partnerships and concrete investments.”



At the event, delegates also exchanged views on joint development models and knowledge-sharing initiatives.