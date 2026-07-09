China inflation steady in June as energy costs cool

China's consumer prices stabilized in June as energy and commodities prices cooled, official data showed on June 9.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose last month 1 percent year-on-year, edging lower from 1.2 percent in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.
It fell slightly below a Bloomberg forecast of 1.1 percent.
However, last month's CPI was still well below the government's 2 percent target for the year.
"Factors such as imported international price pressures contributed to a slowdown in the rate of increase for domestic industrial consumer goods prices," according to Dong Lijuan, chief NBS statistician.
The growth rates of prices for gold jewellery and gasoline also eased, Dong added.
The uptick in Chinese inflation caused by the Iran war "continued to unwind in June, amid lower prices for oil and many other commodities," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics.
"The latest escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions could deliver some renewed upward pressure on inflation in the near-term," Evans-Pritchard wrote in a note.
Evans-Pritchard added that the impact of an escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions will "remain limited to a few narrow areas and inflation still looks set to return near zero once energy supply normalises."
New fighting erupted between the United States and Iran hours ahead of the burial of longtime supreme leader Ali Khamenei on July 9, with Tehran targeting U.S. allies in the region and American strikes hitting the perimeter of an Iranian nuclear power plant.
Türkiye’s Export Expectations Index for the third quarter of the year increased by 2.4 points from the previous quarter to 101.5, while the Import Expectations Index fell by 2.2 points to 102.7, according to data released by the Ministry of Trade on July 9.